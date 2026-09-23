Lewis Hamilton’s surprising stance on F1’s Middle East races

Lewis Hamilton says he wants the 2026 Formula 1 season to conclude in the Middle East as planned.

The ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran in the Gulf has led to major uncertainty over the climax of the 2026 season, with planned races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at risk of being cancelled.

F1 has so far taken no action on the matter and currently plans to end the season with the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix as scheduled, despite the conflict.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton indicated he would be happy to go to the Middle East amid unrest in the region.

Uncertainty remains over the climax of the 2026 F1 season

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"I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East," Hamilton told reporters in Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "From what I've read, I think things seem okay out there.

"But I don't have all the information, so I don't know what the risk levels are. I trust in Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] to make the right decision for the sport, but I do hope that we get to go there.”

The commercial rights holder maintains the Middle-Eastern double-header remains on, but has been making contingency plans that could see the season conclude in Europe, potentially at Imola, if Qatar and Abu Dhabi cannot go ahead.

Hamilton has cast doubt over whether racing in Imola in early December would be a wise idea.

"Finishing in winter in Imola might not be the best weather-wise,” the Ferrari driver said.

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The Bahrain Grand Prix will be held in Malaysia in October

"It's a beautiful track, but it's not a track that we're going to be doing any overtaking at. And the more races for me, the better.”

F1 has reinstated the Bahrain Grand Prix on 4 October, though the race will take place at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Hamilton says he is happy to return to Sepang, which has not hosted an F1 race since 2017.

"I always loved going to KL. I had lots of great experiences there with my previous team; the track is awesome,” the 41-year-old Briton said.

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"It is, and it is a circuit that does give good racing. And when it comes to deciding which tracks to go through in the year, that should be a part of the decision-making.

"We want good races for fans, not ones that you don't see any overtaking in. So I'm very much welcoming it. I'm looking forward to it. Again, it's a super hot circuit. That's gonna be one that's physically massively demanding, so I look forward to that challenge."