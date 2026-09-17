Lewis Hamilton denies wild Ferrari F1 replacement requests amid tension reports

Lewis Hamilton has responded to reports claiming he has asked for members of staff to be replaced at the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Italian publication Corriere della Sera suggested that seven-time world champion Hamilton has been pushing Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur to shake-up his operational staff by making a series of staff changes.

But Hamilton has moved to “clear up” the rumours, which he vehemently denied in a statement issued on social media.

“I've seen some of the stories that have gone out and I want to clear it up here. I've never asked for anyone on my team to be replaced,” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram story.

Hamilton addressed the rumours on his Instagram story

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The reports also indicated that the relationship between Hamilton and Vasseur has became increasingly strained of late.

Hamilton did not directly address those rumours, but made it clear he is fully backing his team.

“Everyone I work with works hard every day, and their dedication is what moves us forward,” the 41-year-old Briton continued.

“I always try to empower and lift people to be the best versions of themselves or at least see the best in themselves.”

Hamilton suffered his first retirement of the 2026 season at the Spanish Grand Prix after his Ferrari encountered a failure on its braking system.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis Hamilton retired on lap seven of the Spanish Grand Prix

The DNF marked a blow to Hamilton’s slim title hopes, leaving him 101 points adrift of championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

After retiring from the race, Hamilton effectively conceded the 2026 F1 title, admitting there will be “no stopping” Mercedes and Antonelli this season.

Hamilton is third in the championship standings on 191 points, 24 points clear of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.