F1 could face additional 2027 calendar headache after Australian GP declaration

F1 could face an additional 2027 calendar headache surrounding the start of the season.

The start of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix
The start of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 could face an additional calendar headache for 2027 after the Australian Grand Prix effectively ruled itself out from being the season opener. 

F1 announced its calendar for the 2027 season on Wednesday, with the campaign scheduled to start in Bahrain on 12-14 March, before heading to Saudi Arabia a week later. 

However, both events will remain in doubt while the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues in the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict and rising tensions in the region has left question marks over the planned end to the 2026 season, though F1 remains determined to conclude the campaign as scheduled. 

The 2027 F1 season is set to kick off in Bahrain
The 2027 F1 season is set to kick off in Bahrain

As it stands, both races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are still on and F1’s intention is to go there. F1 is considering a contingency plan that could see the season end in Imola, but there is no rush to make a final decision. 

It is understood F1 is willing to make a late call on the matter and would be prepared to compensate Imola if needed.

The war could yet have implications on the start of the 2027 season, with Bahrain set to return to its default season-opener slot after three years due to the timing of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. 

It was believed that F1’s Plan B scenario could see the Australia-China-Japan triple-header be brought forward in the event Bahrain and Saudi Arabia could not be staged. 

However, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld has indicated that Melbourne’s timeline is pretty much locked in place. 

Australia has hosted the F1 season-opener for the past two years
Australia has hosted the F1 season-opener for the past two years

"Our date’s been locked in now, April 1-4, and clearly we’ve got a big asset being built behind us that has some timelines attached to it,” Auld said on Thursday, as reported by Speedcafe. 

"So we’re pretty much locked in at that April 1-4 date. I think it would be difficult for us to move that date now.”

The 2027 season will feature 24 grands prix and an increased number of sprint races, with 10 taking place. 

Sprint races will be held for the first time in Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi, with the others taking place in Canada, Great Britain, Italy, Brazil and Qatar. 

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F1 could face additional 2027 calendar headache after Australian GP declaration
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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