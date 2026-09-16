F1 world champion to take part in Race of Champions’ first visit to New Zealand

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel is one of the first drivers announced to be taking part in next year’s landmark Race of Champions event.

For the first time ever, the Race of Champions will be held in New Zealand on a purpose-built tarmac circuit inside Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Four drivers have already been confirmed to be participating in the event, including former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver Vettel.

Vettel, who won four consecutive world titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, has contested all but two Race of Champions events since 2007.

Sebastian Vettel drove Michael Schumacher's 2002 title-winning Ferrari at Monza

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The German has won the individual crown once in 2015, and seven times as part of the Nations’ Cup. Vettel won the Nations’ Cup six years in a row alongside Michael Schumacher.

“Before ROC Sydney I went for a first quick visit to New Zealand and was blown away by the beauty of the country, so I told the organisers jokingly, ‘Can you please bring the next ROC to New Zealand?’,” Vettel said.

“I am really looking forward to competing against so many other champions from across the globe at the Race Of Champions in Wellington in January, and getting a chance to visit more of New Zealand.”

Current F1 driver Valtteri Bottas will also compete in the Race of Champions for a third time.

“Race Of Champions is such a special and exciting event and I’m so happy that it’s back again,” the Cadillac driver said.

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Bottas will also compete at the Race of Champions in 2027 © XPB Images

“I can’t wait to compete in Wellington, New Zealand, with all the other drivers from different categories, racing on the same track, in different types of cars, which makes ROC really spectator friendly.

“ROC New Zealand is going to be another exciting race with great atmosphere both for us drivers and the fans. Also personally I feel it’s really good to drive something during the off-season and there is no better place to do it than at ROC, so I’m really looking forward to January!”

2025 Supercars champion Chaz Mostert and WRC rally winner Hayden Paddon are the other drivers confirmed so far.