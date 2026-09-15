Charles Leclerc set for Baku F1 grid penalty despite positive Ferrari engine news

Charles Leclerc is set to take a grid penalty for a new engine at the Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc is set for an engine penalty at Baku
Charles Leclerc is set for an engine penalty at Baku
© XPB Images

Charles Leclerc’s engine from his Monza crash looks to be cleared to use again by Ferrari, but he is set for a grid penalty at Baku due to unsealing an additional unit.

The Monegasque driver suffered a heavy crash on the second lap of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, when he spun off at the Parabolica.

Over fears that the power unit - which was Ferrari’s updated ADUO2 version - was damaged in the crash, it was withdrawn from his allocation in last week’s Spanish Grand Prix.

As such, Charles Leclerc was down on power compared to team-mate Lewis Hamilton, and was outqualified by him, though the former led for much of the race before finishing fourth.

Leclerc was down on power at Madrid
Leclerc was down on power at Madrid
© XPB Images

According to the Italian edition of Motorsport, however, further evaluation of the Monza engine has revealed no terminal damage to the unit.

Leclerc will be able to feed the engine back into his allocation for the rest of the season, though it is likely he will only use it for practice sessions at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

As such, Leclerc is set to take a fresh engine for the Baku race, which will see him drop to the back of the grid.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur told Canal+ during the Madrid weekend: “We’ll see when we have to take an engine penalty with Charles, but I think Baku should go quite well.”

Though a street circuit, the massive pit straight at Baku presents a good opportunity to overtake, making it an ideal place in the coming schedule of races for Leclerc to take an engine penalty.

Leclerc's Monza engine looks to have escaped damage
Leclerc's Monza engine looks to have escaped damage

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli took an engine penalty at the Italian Grand Prix, though the Mercedes driver was able to come from 19th on the grid to win his home race.

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell is expected to take a fresh engine and incur a penalty at some point in the coming races, though it’s not clear when.

Ferrari’s AUDO2 upgrade failed to provide a significant boost when it was introduced at Monza.

Leclerc qualified on the back of the second row in fourth, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton was fifth as Mercedes-powered cars locked out the top three.

At Madrid, Leclerc’s deficit to Hamilton in Q3 was just 0.006s and just under a tenth from third-placed Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Ferrari hasn’t been on the front row for a race since Hungary, when Hamilton was second behind McLaren’s Lando Norris. Leclerc was third.

Tags:

Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc set for Baku F1 grid penalty despite positive Ferrari engine news
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Verstappen fumes at “Mickey Mouse racing" after Hamilton incident
Max Verstappen was not happy to let Lewis Hamilton through
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton admits F1 2026 title all-but over after huge blow
Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ferrari's strategy at Zandvoort
F1 Race Report
Antonelli wins after Norris loses out on turgid Madrid F1 debut
Antonelli celebrates his eighth win of 2026
F1 News
Spanish GP brake failure ends impressive Hamilton F1 2026 streak
Lewis Hamilton retired on lap seven of the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
Twist in Madrid Ferrari power deficit between Hamilton and Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth for the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton blames Madrid F1 pole-miss on "dodgy tyres"
Hamilton was less than pleased with his qualifying result

Latest News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc set for Baku F1 grid penalty despite positive Ferrari engine news
7m ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Spanish GP
F1 News
Max vs 100: How to watch world-record go-kart race with Verstappen
34m ago
Max Verstappen will take on 100 rivals in Max vs 100
F1 News
Toto Wolff backs adjusting F1 rules to help Honda amid Ben Sulayem claims
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Spanish GP
F1 News
Ferrari reveals where it is ‘paying the price’ in recent F1 weekends
4h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Spanish GP
F1 News
‘A failure’ - Guenther Steiner issues Madrid warning after F1 debut slammed
5h ago
Alonso takes Turn 12 at Madrid

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris fuels Le Mans debut speculation after McLaren Hypercar test
6h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, Hypercar test
F1 News
Why Red Bull made F1 Spanish GP order that infuriated Max Verstappen
14/09/26
Max Verstappen was not happy to be told to give up places
F1 News
Ferrari explains brake issues that caused Hamilton’s Madrid retirement
14/09/26
Lewis Hamilton retired with a brake failure
F1 News
Sainz claims Alonso radio complaints provoked penalty “like always”
14/09/26
Carlos Sainz accused Fernando Alonso of provoking his penalty
F2 News
F2 to “supersize” Baku round amid ongoing F1 calendar uncertainty
14/09/26
The start of the F2 feature race in Madrid