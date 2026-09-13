Kimi Antonelli wins after Lando Norris loses out on turgid Madrid F1 debut

Kimi Antonelli wins the first-ever F1 race in Madrid in a forgettable Spanish Grand Prix.

Antonelli celebrates his eighth win of 2026
Antonelli celebrates his eighth win of 2026

Andrea Kimi Antonelli fended off Max Verstappen to further strengthen his grip on the 2026 Formula 1 title race in a dull first race at Madrid. 

The championship leader claimed his eighth victory in 14 races this season to extend his points advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell to a huge 81 points with nine scheduled races remaining. 

Lando Norris completed the podium in third after tense battle with Verstappen, but the reigning world champion will be left to rue the timing of a virtual safety car, and a nightmare McLaren pit stop, for a win that got away. 

The Briton appeared to be in control of the early stages but the race turned on its head when an off for Lance Stroll caused a virtual safety car and McLaren missed the opportunity to pit its star driver from the lead. 

Norris was unfortunate with the timing of the virtual safety car
Norris was unfortunate with the timing of the virtual safety car

By the time the pole-sitter came into the pits, the track had returned to green flag conditions, handing his rivals who did stop a big advantage in terms of race time. A disastrously-slow stop rubbed more salt into the wounds for Norris, who fell down the order. 

Charles Leclerc led most of the race after running long on hard tyres with Ferrari gambling on a safety car that never came, before dropping back to fourth when he finally made his one and only stop in the closing stages. 

George Russell finished within a second of Leclerc but could not find a way past the Ferrari driver on another weekend the Briton lost further ground to Antonelli in the title battle. 

Liam Lawson came home a distant sixth in the second Red Bull, ahead of Alpine's Franco Colapinto and McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the last of the drivers to finish on the lead lap. 

19-year-old British rookie Arvid Lindblad resisted late pressure from Nico Hulkenberg to secure ninth place for Racing Bulls, with the Audi veteran completing the points scorers in 10th. 

The start of the Spanish Grand Prix
The start of the Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton lost his record of being the only F1 driver to complete every racing lap in 2026 when a brake failure forced the seven-time world champion, who had ran as high as third, to retire on lap seven. 

Stroll and Sergio Perez were the only other retirements in a fairly uneventful debut for Madrid.

Lewis Hamilton lost his record of being the only F1 driver to complete every racing lap in 2026 when a brake failure forced the seven-time world champion, who had ran as high as third, to retire on lap seven. 

Stroll, Sergio Perez and home hero Carlos Sainz were the other retirements in what turned out to be a fairly uneventful debut for Madrid. 

Tags:

F1
Lando Norris
McLaren
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli wins after Lando Norris loses out on turgid Madrid F1 debut
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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