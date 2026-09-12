Max Verstappen calls ‘BS’ over main Madrid F1 track design concern

Max Verstappen has highlighted where the new F1 Madrid can - and should - make improvements.

Max Verstappen says the Madring could improve
Max Verstappen says the Madring could improve

Max Verstappen has called “BS” on any suggestions that Formula 1’s new Madring circuit cannot be tweaked to improve overtaking. 

Overtaking opportunities are expected to be extremely limited around the high-speed Madrid street circuit in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, with very few corners that provide obvious passing places. 

Drivers have expressed concerns about a lack of action in the race since the beginning of the weekend, and four-time world champion Verstappen insisted there is clear room for improvement. 

“I like the grip. They did a good job with the tarmac, even though in some places it’s a bit too bumpy already for a new track,” said Verstappen after qualifying third behind Lando Norris and Andrea Kimi Antonelli

The top three qualifiers for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix

“The corners, you can’t overtake. In some places, the braking zones, they need to learn that it should never be that you have to steer, that you have to combine under braking, because it doesn’t allow any kind of overtaking. 

“So for sure, in terms of track design, I think it can be better. I think also input from drivers in the future on track design can also help a lot. I know they will always come back to you and say, “Yeah, but the space,” but that’s BS. There’s always a way to find an overtaking opportunity around a track. 

“But overall, the event itself is very cool. They’ve done a great job. Also how quick they made the track available, the information that was shared for the simulator. So, from that sense, I think, yeah, it was very good. 

“But in terms of, if you want to have better racing, overtaking, I think there can be a few corners that can be changed.”

When asked if he thinks he could challenge polesitter Norris for the win, Verstappen baulked: "It will be tough. I mean, even best case scenario and you're faster, you can't pass. 

Overtaking will be almost impossible, Verstappen has warned
Overtaking will be almost impossible, Verstappen has warned

“There are no corners where you can pass so you need to rely on people degging very aggressively.

"The long runs were very tough, a lot of deg for everyone, so that will probably be the key point tomorrow. But even with that I need to still figure out a corner where to pass."

Reigning world champion Norris agreed with Verstappen’s comments. 

“I think this track has a lot of character from elevation and cambered corners, off-cambered corners. So, I think it’s a good thing, adds to it, it’s something different,” the McLaren driver said. 

“Cambered corners normally allow you to follow better. So, I think next year more corners should be a bit more cambered, especially if the overtaking is difficult. 

“Some corners can be tweaked to make the racing better. But it’s a fun corner. It could just be better.” 

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Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen calls ‘BS’ over main Madrid F1 track design concern
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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