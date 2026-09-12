"It cannot continue this way" - Fernando Alonso slams current F1 era after FIA boss plea

Fernando Alonso did not hold back when speaking after another woeful qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso still hasn't decided his F1 future
Fernando Alonso still hasn't decided his F1 future

Fernando Alonso has slammed the modern era of Formula 1, stating "it cannot continue this way," as he continues to consider his future in the championship. 

The two-time champion is yet to commit his future to Aston Martin and F1 beyond the end of the current season and, despite originally suggesting that he was aiming to make a decision around the summer shutdown, the Spaniard is now content to keep everyone waiting. 

In a bizarre twist, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem told the New Economy Forum on Friday: “There is no way we can allow Fernando Alonso, a great champion, to leave, just because of the circumstances.

“That’s not the way to leave the stage. He has to be successful and then he leaves whenever he wants, not because he was forced to leave with the performance.” 

After this, he confirmed that he had asked Alonso what he needed to convince him to remain in the championship, and what was needed to improve Aston Martin's results.

Alonso takes Turn 12 at Madrid
Alonso takes Turn 12 at Madrid
© XPB Images

Aston Martin recently introduced a significant aerodynamic upgrade package, while Honda also brought an upgraded power unit to the track, but results have remained far below expectations, with both Alonso and Lance Stroll exiting qualifying in Madrid in Q1 - the 101st time that Stroll has failed to escape the opening part of the three-phase session.

“It is sad, you know, in a way, with this generation of cars to come to a very nice circuit like this one, you know, with challenges here and there, like La Monumental corner, 10-12, and the driver input is just nothing,” said Alonso.

“Michael [Clayton - Aston Martin press officer] can drive in 10-12. You go flat with no [MGU-] K deployment, and then at one point, the ‘K’ comes and then you go fast on the exits. 

“But Formula 1 or motorsport in general should be in 10-12. If Michael is braver than me, he goes faster. If I have more attributes, I will go faster than him. 

“That’s how he should be qualifying. And now it’s just how much sock I have; I will go faster or slower.”

The end of another disappointing day for Alonso
The end of another disappointing day for Alonso
© XPB Images

Asked about his conversations with the FIA president, Alonso added: “I have a lot of things to go through already, to try to make my mind for next year.

"I did speak with him, but I speak with [F1 CEO] Stefano [Domenicali] regularly every week because Formula 1 cannot continue in this way.

“We cannot wait for 2031 to have a proper sport. So, I think it’s also my responsibility to help them with my experience to do whatever we can do to do these kinds of things.

“[Turns] 10-12, whoever is faster there, it’s OK – [but] it cannot be. I don’t want to pick a name, it cannot be Michael faster than Max Verstappen if he has more battery, because 10-12 is such an incredible corner that it has to be Max Verstappen making the difference compared to Michael, and at the moment, we can’t.”

Tags:

F1
2026
Spain
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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