When is the next Formula 1 race after the Spanish Grand Prix?

The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend of 24-26 September at the Baku street circuit.

The 14th round of the 2026 season took place this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, as Madrid hosted its first-ever F1 race.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli further extended his championship lead to 81 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell after taking his eighth win of the season in Madrid.

The 20-year-old Italian now looks unstoppable in his bid to become the youngest-ever F1 world champion after taking the first victory on offer at the new Madring street circuit.

Antonelli celebrates in Spain © XPB Images

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Russell could only finish fifth as the Briton continues to lose ground in the world championship.

After a two-week break, F1 will return with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 24-26 September in Baku.

What time is the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The schedule for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend is as follows:

Thursday

FP1 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST

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FP2 - 1pm BST - 2pm BST

The start of the Spanish Grand Prix

Friday

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FP3 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST

Qualifying - 1pm BST - 2pm BST

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Saturday

Race - 12pm start BST

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar 15 Azerbaijan Baku 25-27 September 16 Bahrain Sepang 02-04 October 17 Singapore Singapore 09-11 October 18 USA Austin 23-25 October 19 Mexico Mexico City 30 October - 01 November 20 Brazil Sao Paulo 06-08 November 21 Las Vegas Las Vegas 19-21 November 22 Qatar Lusail 27-29 November 23 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 04-06 December