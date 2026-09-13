When is the next Formula 1 race after the Spanish Grand Prix?

Full details of where and when the next F1 race is.

Kimi Antonelli won the first F1 race in Madrid
Kimi Antonelli won the first F1 race in Madrid

The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend of 24-26 September at the Baku street circuit. 

The 14th round of the 2026 season took place this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, as Madrid hosted its first-ever F1 race. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli further extended his championship lead to 81 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell after taking his eighth win of the season in Madrid. 

The 20-year-old Italian now looks unstoppable in his bid to become the youngest-ever F1 world champion after taking the first victory on offer at the new Madring street circuit. 

Antonelli celebrates in Spain
Antonelli celebrates in Spain
© XPB Images

Russell could only finish fifth as the Briton continues to lose ground in the world championship. 

After a two-week break, F1 will return with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 24-26 September in Baku. 

What time is the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? 

The schedule for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend is as follows: 

Thursday

FP1 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST

FP2 - 1pm BST - 2pm BST

The start of the Spanish Grand Prix
The start of the Spanish Grand Prix

Friday

FP3 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST 

Qualifying - 1pm BST - 2pm BST 

Saturday

Race - 12pm start BST 

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar? 

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
15AzerbaijanBaku25-27 September
16BahrainSepang02-04 October
17SingaporeSingapore09-11 October
18USAAustin23-25 October
19MexicoMexico City30 October - 01 November
20BrazilSao Paulo06-08 November
21Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
22QatarLusail27-29 November
23Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

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When is the next Formula 1 race after the Spanish Grand Prix?
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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