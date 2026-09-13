When is the next Formula 1 race after the Spanish Grand Prix?
Full details of where and when the next F1 race is.
The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend of 24-26 September at the Baku street circuit.
The 14th round of the 2026 season took place this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, as Madrid hosted its first-ever F1 race.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli further extended his championship lead to 81 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell after taking his eighth win of the season in Madrid.
The 20-year-old Italian now looks unstoppable in his bid to become the youngest-ever F1 world champion after taking the first victory on offer at the new Madring street circuit.
Russell could only finish fifth as the Briton continues to lose ground in the world championship.
After a two-week break, F1 will return with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 24-26 September in Baku.
What time is the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
The schedule for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend is as follows:
Thursday
FP1 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST
FP2 - 1pm BST - 2pm BST
Friday
FP3 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST
Qualifying - 1pm BST - 2pm BST
Saturday
Race - 12pm start BST
What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?
|Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
|15
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|25-27 September
|16
|Bahrain
|Sepang
|02-04 October
|17
|Singapore
|Singapore
|09-11 October
|18
|USA
|Austin
|23-25 October
|19
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|30 October - 01 November
|20
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|06-08 November
|21
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|19-21 November
|22
|Qatar
|Lusail
|27-29 November
|23
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|04-06 December