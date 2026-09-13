2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Spanish Grand Prix
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has extended his championship lead at Madrid
Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 drivers' championship lead to 81 points with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Antonelli tightened his grip on the F1 world title with an eighth victory of the season at the Madring.
Mercedes team-mate George Russell could only manage fifth place after pitting twice and starting in seventh.
Lewis Hamilton failed to finish a race for the first time this year, meaning he drops to 101 points behind Antonelli, all but ending his faint hopes of an eighth world title.
Lando Norris continued his strong form and now sits just five poitns back on third placed Hamilton after taking the flag in third place.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen round out the top five.
The full drivers' standings can be found below.
2026 F1 Drivers’ standings after Madrid
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|292
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|211
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|191
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|186
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|167
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|145
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|120
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|71
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|59
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|31
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|7
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0