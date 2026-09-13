2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 drivers' championship lead to 81 points with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Antonelli tightened his grip on the F1 world title with an eighth victory of the season at the Madring.

Mercedes team-mate George Russell could only manage fifth place after pitting twice and starting in seventh.

Lewis Hamilton failed to finish a race for the first time this year, meaning he drops to 101 points behind Antonelli, all but ending his faint hopes of an eighth world title.

Lando Norris continued his strong form and now sits just five poitns back on third placed Hamilton after taking the flag in third place.

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Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen round out the top five.

The full drivers' standings can be found below.

2026 F1 Drivers’ standings after Madrid

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 292 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 211 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 191 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 186 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 167 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 145 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 120 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 71 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 59 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 31 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 27 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 7 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 18 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 3 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0