2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Spanish Grand Prix

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has extended his championship lead at Madrid

Antonelli celebrates in Spain
Antonelli celebrates in Spain
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 drivers' championship lead to 81 points with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Antonelli tightened his grip on the F1 world title with an eighth victory of the season at the Madring. 

Mercedes team-mate George Russell could only manage fifth place after pitting twice and starting in seventh. 

Lewis Hamilton failed to finish a race for the first time this year, meaning he drops to 101 points behind Antonelli, all but ending his faint hopes of an eighth world title. 

Lando Norris continued his strong form and now sits just five poitns back on third placed Hamilton after taking the flag in third place. 

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen round out the top five. 

The full drivers' standings can be found below. 

2026 F1 Drivers’ standings after Madrid

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team8292
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2211
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1191
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2186
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1167
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0145
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0120
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing071
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team059
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team031
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team027
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team07
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
18Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team03
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

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F1
2026
Spain
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Spanish Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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