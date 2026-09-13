2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results

Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

Russell in Madrid
Russell in Madrid
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 championship lead with victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Antonelli gained the net lead when the virtual safety car was deployed just moments after leader Lando Norris had passed the pit entry in the early stages. While the majority of the field stopped for fresh rubber, Norris was forced to complete a lap at the reduced speed, and pitted moments after the track returned to green flag action. 

Despite this, Norris was able to recover to finish in third place, behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. 

Charles Leclerc also chose not to stop behind the VSC, and assumed the lead until the closing stages, when it became evident that there would be no further safety car interruption.

George Russell was fifth, conceding 15 points to Antonelli. 

Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto, Oscar Piastri, Arvid Lindblad, and Nico Hulkenberg. 

The full results can be found below. 

2026 F1 Spanish GP - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team57
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+4.3s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+5.0s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+29.1s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+29.8s
6Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing+86.7s
7Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+94.2s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+95.8s
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 Lap
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+1 Lap
11Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+1 Lap
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
14Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 Lap
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+1 Lap
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+2 Laps
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+3 Laps
DNFCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team 
DNFSergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team 
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team 
DNFLewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP 

 

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2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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