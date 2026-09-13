2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results
Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 championship lead with victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.
Antonelli gained the net lead when the virtual safety car was deployed just moments after leader Lando Norris had passed the pit entry in the early stages. While the majority of the field stopped for fresh rubber, Norris was forced to complete a lap at the reduced speed, and pitted moments after the track returned to green flag action.
Despite this, Norris was able to recover to finish in third place, behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
Charles Leclerc also chose not to stop behind the VSC, and assumed the lead until the closing stages, when it became evident that there would be no further safety car interruption.
George Russell was fifth, conceding 15 points to Antonelli.
Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto, Oscar Piastri, Arvid Lindblad, and Nico Hulkenberg.
The full results can be found below.
|2026 F1 Spanish GP - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|57
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+4.3s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+5.0s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+29.1s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+29.8s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+86.7s
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+94.2s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+95.8s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP