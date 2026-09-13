2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix race results

Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula 1 championship lead with victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Antonelli gained the net lead when the virtual safety car was deployed just moments after leader Lando Norris had passed the pit entry in the early stages. While the majority of the field stopped for fresh rubber, Norris was forced to complete a lap at the reduced speed, and pitted moments after the track returned to green flag action.

Despite this, Norris was able to recover to finish in third place, behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc also chose not to stop behind the VSC, and assumed the lead until the closing stages, when it became evident that there would be no further safety car interruption.

George Russell was fifth, conceding 15 points to Antonelli.

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Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto, Oscar Piastri, Arvid Lindblad, and Nico Hulkenberg.

The full results can be found below.

2026 F1 Spanish GP - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 57 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +4.3s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +5.0s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +29.1s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +29.8s 6 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing +86.7s 7 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +94.2s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +95.8s 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 Lap 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +1 Lap 11 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +2 Laps 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +3 Laps DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team DNF Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP