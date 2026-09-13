Jose Mourinho praises "incredible" Kimi Antonelli and Fernando Alonso

The Real Madrid boss has hailed the efforts of Kimi Antonelli and Fernando Alonso.

Ben Sulayem with Mourinho
Ben Sulayem with Mourinho
© XPB Images

Legendary football manager Jose Mourinho has described Kimi Antonelli's Formula 1 title pursuit as "incredible" while also heaping praise on veteran Fernando Alonso.

Serial winner and four-time holder of the world's best club coach award, Mourinho is also no stranger to F1. Attending the British Grand Prix last year, he was even asked to hand the pole position award to Max Verstappen.

As the F1 paddock closed for the evening on Saturday, Mourinho's Real Madrid team set about taking apart Rayo Vallecano in a 4-1 demolition in La Liga.

Mourinho rewards Verstappen for his 2025 Silverstone pole
Mourinho rewards Verstappen for his 2025 Silverstone pole
© XPB Images

With the latest round of the F1 season also taking place in Madrid this weekend, 'The Special One' was asked for his thoughts on the current campaign, and he was at no loss on where to start, "What [Kimi Antonelli] is doing with Mercedes is incredible; it's an absolutely incredible thing."

Ahead of the Madrid race, Antonelli holds a 66-point lead in the standings over team-mate George Russell, but after achieving a second-place grid slot compared to Russell's sixth place, the Italian holds a strong hand to extend this margin.

One throughline of the current weekend has been the apparent involvement of FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem in the future of Alonso. 

The veteran driver is yet to commit his future to either Aston Martin or the championship itself, with the FIA boss revealing that he has spoken to Alonso to see what can be done to convince the Spaniard to stay.

Alonso scored points for the second time this season
Alonso scored points for the second time this season
© XPB Images

 Steering clear of the specific situation, Mourinho said of Alonso: "But without having a car to win, and practically without having a car for points, I'm also friends with Fernando [Alonso]. I really like Fernando's personality. 

"I really like that he's a guy who is always among the best, even if they give him a car that isn't good. 

"But I really like the sport as a sport."

Cautious not to see invited to the paddock reduce, Mourinho added: "I have to be careful because all of them are very nice to me. They all invite me here and there."

Tags:

F1
2026
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Fernando Alonso
Jose Mourinho praises
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lando Norris beats Kimi Antonelli to surprise first pole at Madrid
Lando Norris celebrates his stunning pole in Madrid
F1 News
Toto Wolff’s pointed ‘idiot’ barb at Ferrari over Monza F1 clash
Toto Wolff aimed a dig at Ferrari
F1 News
Antonelli tops final Madrid F1 practice delayed by Hamilton shunt
Kimi Antonelli has topped two of the three practice sessions in Madrid
F1 News
Mohammed Ben Sulayem makes bizarre Fernando Alonso F1 help claim
Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Fernando Alonso
F1 News
George Russell fastest in first-ever Madrid F1 practice
George Russell comes into the weekend 66 points behind Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
The reason Russell and Mercedes are delaying his F1 engine penalty
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battled furiously for the lead

Latest News

F1 News
Starting grid for the F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix after two penalties
2m ago
The top three qualifiers for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report
5m ago
Wet tyres
F1 News
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
11m ago
Lawson has been solid once again for Red Bull
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring
22m ago
Albon and Hamilton in Madrid
F1 News
Twist in Madrid Ferrari power deficit between Hamilton and Leclerc
31m ago
Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth for the Spanish Grand Prix

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
The key to Lando Norris' "masterpiece" Madrid F1 pole
33m ago
Norris took pole for the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
Jose Mourinho praises "incredible" Kimi Antonelli and Fernando Alonso
2h ago
Ben Sulayem with Mourinho
MotoGP News
Aprilia unveils Vespa celebration MotoGP livery inspired by F1 legend at Misano
2h ago
Aprilia special livery for Misano
F1 News
"It cannot continue this way" - Fernando Alonso slams current F1 era after FIA boss plea
16h ago
Fernando Alonso still hasn't decided his F1 future
F1 News
Max Verstappen calls ‘BS’ over main Madrid F1 track design concern
16h ago
Max Verstappen says the Madring could improve