Toto Wolff backs adjusting F1 rules to help Honda amid Ben Sulayem claims

Toto Wolff believes F1’s rules can be adjusted to provide more help for Honda

Toto Wolff thinks more can be done to help Honda in F1
Toto Wolff thinks more can be done to help Honda in F1
© XPB Images

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss believes more can be done to help Honda catch up with its power unit rivals, in response to Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s comments about Fernando Alonso.

The FIA president made a bizarre declaration during a business forum at Madrid last week ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

He said it was “not acceptable” that Fernando Alonso may decide to retire under Aston Martin and Honda’s current lack of performance, and said he had discussions about helping the latter improve.

“We did something earlier in May, legally, for the team, towards the engine, to go and improve,” Ben Sulayem said.

Fernando Alonso finished 17th at his home race in Madrid
Fernando Alonso finished 17th at his home race in Madrid

“Then I said to him [Alonso] ‘I’m not going to tell you what we are going to do. Please tell me what you want because you are the driver - tell me what do you want us to do to improve these results’.

“Suddenly you see everything change, and then I get a call, and then I had a meeting yesterday. We are here also to support.”

These comments caused a stir, raising questions about Ben Sulayem’s influence in F1.

Honda introduced a substantial power unit upgrade at the Dutch Grand Prix, in the wake of Aston delivering its ‘B-spec’ car update in Hungary ahead of the summer break.

But the team continues to struggle to climb up the competitive order.

Wolff called Ben Sulayem's conversation with Alonso "fair enough"
Wolff called Ben Sulayem's conversation with Alonso "fair enough"
© XPB Images

“The conversation is fair enough”

Asked about Ben Sulayem’s comments, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff felt his conversation with Alonso was “fair enough”, and believes more can be done to the ADUO regulations to help Honda.

I think the ADUO in that case was designed as a catch-up mechanism, and that formula was unlocked for Honda,” Wolff said in Madrid.

“And they need more. And I think the conversation that the president had with Alonso is fair enough.

“You know, we want to have all of these top constructors in the sport.

“We want them to be competitive and successful.

“And rules are built to do the best for the sport, and sometimes maybe there needs an adjustment. So, fair enough conversation.”

Alonso’s future in F1 remains a topic of debate, with his current contract with Aston Martin expiring at the end of this year.

He has yet to decide what his future will hold, with the double world champion taking his time on this.

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Toto Wolff backs adjusting F1 rules to help Honda amid Ben Sulayem claims
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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