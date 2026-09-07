‘No longer the Temple of Speed’ - Fernando Alonso slams Monza F1 spectacle

Fernando Alonso says Monza is the Temple of Speed no more

Fernando Alonso says Monza no longer the 'Temple of Speed'
Fernando Alonso says Monza no longer the 'Temple of Speed'
© XPB Images

Fernando Alonso says Monza is “no longer the Temple of Speed” for Formula 1, owing to the reduced speeds seen over the 2026 Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Monza is famed for its high-speed layout, though the 2026 power units meant that cars were topping out much sooner than they were in 2025.

The down-on-power Aston Martin only managed a best of 319km/h, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly clocked just over 340km/h on his way to pole.

But in previous years, cars were regularly exceeding the 350km/h mark at Monza.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Italian GP
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Italian GP
© XPB Images

Fernando Alonso noted that the 2026 cars were faster at other tracks on the calendar this year than they were at Monza, leading him to question the circuit’s title as the ‘Temple of Speed’.

“It was different from what we’ve experienced so far at Monza,” Alonso said.

“We arrive here and it says we’re entering the ‘Temple of Speed’. But it’s no longer the ‘Temple of Speed’.

“In Barcelona, I think we reached 350km/h or 360km/h, and in Budapest, 355km/h. And in Monza, we were around 312km/h. So, it’s no longer the ‘Temple of Speed’.”

Alonso explains Monza DNF

Aston Martin’s Italian Grand Prix was a disaster, with both cars retiring within a few laps of each other.

Alonso retired after 23 laps due to suspected car damage from a kerb strike.

“Yeah, I think I got damage on the car,” he told F1TV.

“I went over the kerb at Turn 7, and something felt strange - suspension or something.

“It was difficult, same as the whole weekend.

Aston endured a difficult Monza weekend
Aston endured a difficult Monza weekend

“We were with the Cadillacs, so at least we had a little bit of fun in the race. But, yeah, a difficult weekend.”

Team-mate Lance Stroll made it three laps further than Alonso before stopping on track just before Turn 1, which triggered a virtual safety car.

The Canadian driver was struck by a hydraulics issue.

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Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
‘No longer the Temple of Speed’ - Fernando Alonso slams Monza F1 spectacle
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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