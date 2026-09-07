Charles Leclerc blames media for pushing Ferrari narrative after Lewis Hamilton clash at F1 Italian GP

Charles Leclerc has suggested the media are spinning a Ferrari rivalry between himself and F1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

Charles Leclerc says he doesn’t understand “who is forcing the narrative” of a rivalry with Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton after their clash at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Hamilton and Leclerc came to blows on the first lap of Ferrari’s home race at Monza when he sent an aggressive lunge up the inside of Leclerc at the first corner, only to be forced off onto the gravel by his team-mate as they exited the chicane. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton dropped down to 10th and claimed Leclerc had “pushed me off”, before the Monegasque crashed out of fourth place at the end of the second lap, blowing Ferrari’s hopes of a victory challenge on home soil early on. 

Leclerc appeared to suggest that the media is pitting the Ferrari drivers against one another. 

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
© XPB Images

"I don't really know who is forcing that narrative that we are one against the other,” Leclerc said.

“I mean, honestly, Zandvoort, there was way too many talks already.”

Leclerc’s Zandvoort remark was a reference to Ferrari’s decision-making coming under scrutiny after the Italian team’s strategic approach and hesitation cost both drivers a shot at a podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. 

However, Leclerc admitted that his scrap with Hamilton “went too far” during the first sequence of corners at Monza. 

“Here, it's true though that we went too far,” he acknowledged. “I think Lewis in Turn 1, then Turn 2, I tried to do the tightest corner possible, but that was just not enough – and doing it here is not good.”

Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution
Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution
© XPB Images

Hamilton, who went on to finish sixth on a disappointing day for Ferrari, firmly disagreed with Leclerc’s view on the matter and responded sharply to his team-mate’s use of the word “we”. 

"I was ahead in Turn 2. By the apex, I was ahead. So there was no 'we' in it,” Hamilton pointed out. 

"Look, you know, I don't race dirty. I’ve always raced clean and fairly and always left space. So I don't think they should be worried about me.

"I've come into the team and tried to be respectful of space - and definitely not put the team in jeopardy. I stand by that and that's all I can talk about, on my side. You have to speak to Fred [Vasseur] about the other side."

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc blames media for pushing Ferrari narrative after Lewis Hamilton clash at F1 Italian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
Leclerc at the Madring
F1 Feature
‘No rules’ Ferrari only has itself to blame for latest F1 disasterclass
Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly called Ferrari out
F1 News
Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
“Far too late” for Ferrari to prioritise drivers as Lewis Hamilton's F1 title hopes fade
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc's first words after heavy Monza shunt
Leclerc suffered a race-ending crash on lap two in Monza
F1 News
Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle disagree in "100%" blame verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash

Latest News

F1 News
Wrist injury keeps Isack Hadjar out of third straight race at Spanish GP
44m ago
Hadjar has enjoyed a solid start to his Red Bull career
F1 News
Wild Lance Stroll stat highlights Charles Leclerc's 2026 F1 struggles
2h ago
Leclerc has had a difficult 2026 F1 season
F1 News
Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone arrested for carrying shotgun at airport
2h ago
Ecclestone is visiting the F1 paddock in Austria
F1 News
Martin Brundle doubles down on opinion of controversial Ferrari collision
3h ago
Brundle wants to see the current rules gone
Sportscars News
New Ollie Millroy health update issued in wake of fiery China GT crash
3h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
George Russell reacts to being booed on Monza podium after Italian GP
4h ago
Russell was booed by the Monza crowd on the podium
F1 News
‘Could be messy’ - F1 backmarker eyes rare F1 chance in Madrid
4h ago
Bottas battles the Aston Martins in Monza
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s unusual pasta celebration after Monza F1 win
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
F1 News
Nico Rosberg drops verdict on Mercedes F1 favouritism suggestions
6h ago
Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' first 1-2 since the second race of the season in China
F1 News
Alpine driver in tears after "wasted" Monza opportunity
6h ago
Colapinton and Gasly at Monza