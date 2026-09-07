Charles Leclerc blames media for pushing Ferrari narrative after Lewis Hamilton clash at F1 Italian GP

Charles Leclerc says he doesn’t understand “who is forcing the narrative” of a rivalry with Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton after their clash at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc came to blows on the first lap of Ferrari’s home race at Monza when he sent an aggressive lunge up the inside of Leclerc at the first corner, only to be forced off onto the gravel by his team-mate as they exited the chicane.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton dropped down to 10th and claimed Leclerc had “pushed me off”, before the Monegasque crashed out of fourth place at the end of the second lap, blowing Ferrari’s hopes of a victory challenge on home soil early on.

Leclerc appeared to suggest that the media is pitting the Ferrari drivers against one another.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP © XPB Images

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"I don't really know who is forcing that narrative that we are one against the other,” Leclerc said.

“I mean, honestly, Zandvoort, there was way too many talks already.”

Leclerc’s Zandvoort remark was a reference to Ferrari’s decision-making coming under scrutiny after the Italian team’s strategic approach and hesitation cost both drivers a shot at a podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, Leclerc admitted that his scrap with Hamilton “went too far” during the first sequence of corners at Monza.

“Here, it's true though that we went too far,” he acknowledged. “I think Lewis in Turn 1, then Turn 2, I tried to do the tightest corner possible, but that was just not enough – and doing it here is not good.”

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Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution © XPB Images

Hamilton, who went on to finish sixth on a disappointing day for Ferrari, firmly disagreed with Leclerc’s view on the matter and responded sharply to his team-mate’s use of the word “we”.

"I was ahead in Turn 2. By the apex, I was ahead. So there was no 'we' in it,” Hamilton pointed out.

"Look, you know, I don't race dirty. I’ve always raced clean and fairly and always left space. So I don't think they should be worried about me.

"I've come into the team and tried to be respectful of space - and definitely not put the team in jeopardy. I stand by that and that's all I can talk about, on my side. You have to speak to Fred [Vasseur] about the other side."

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