Lewis Hamilton's frustration builds as Ferrari weakness exposed again in Monza qualifying

Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix from fourth place

Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution
Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton was again left questioning Ferrari's execution after a "very tough" qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Seven-time champion Hamilton has repeatedly pointed to Ferrari's execution of grand prix weekends as the main area for improvement for the team. Despite this, he was again left frustrated by errors throughout the three-part qualifying session as he qualified fifth fastest, and avoided a humiliating Q2 exit by just 0.001s.

"It was definitely very, very tough," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "The car felt really good in practice, and then in qualifying I didn't change anything, so I felt good going into Q1, and Q1 was solid.

Hamilton was the faster Ferrari driver in final practice
Hamilton was the faster Ferrari driver in final practice

"And then we sat and waited a very long time in the pit lane for the first run of Q2 and, for some reason, we just didn't have the pace. I'm not really sure why, whether it was tyre pressures, tyre temperature, whatever, so we need to look into that.

"Then the execution in Q3 was pretty bad, obviously. I ended up out in the middle of nowhere with nobody, and then, when you're following another car, you arrive faster, several kilometres faster into a corner, so the braking distances adjust. 

"It's all about getting into a rhythm, and I got really out of rhythm for Q3 run one, and then Q3 run two was - it wasn't a terrible lap, but, as I said, references were all different, and we just ultimately didn't maximise it."

Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc benefitted from a post-session penalty for Oscar Piastri, who was deemed to have impeded Liam Lawson during Q2, meaning that Hamilton moves up to fourth place, one position behind his team-mate.

While Hamilton survived a narrow escape in Q2, Leclerc had been similarly close to the drop, surviving by 0.008s, with Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto the man fractions away from upsetting the Italian crowd. 

Leclerc has found it tough going since topping FP1
Leclerc has found it tough going since topping FP1

"It's been a big struggle, especially when we arrived in Q2," said Leclerc. 

"We were nearly out with both cars, but to be honest, we've had many issues in the background that we had to deal with. 

"I'm pretty sure that if we speak in the paddock, everybody had some issues because it's one of the most difficult tracks to optimise the power unit on, but that's not an excuse."

Praising first-time polesitter Pierre Gasly, he added: "Pierre and Alpine did everything perfectly, and I think they surprised everybody in the paddock by doing a perfect job. I'm very happy for Pierre, by the way, but now it's our job to try and recover what we kind of lost on our own today. 

"I don't think pole position was possible, but one place better was probably doable, and we need to target maximising everything, and today we didn't."

Tags:

F1
2026
Italy
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton's frustration builds as Ferrari weakness exposed again in Monza qualifying
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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