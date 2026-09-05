Where Ferrari really stands on slipstreaming tactics for Monza F1 qualifying at Italian GP

Ferrari is not planning to sacrifice Charles Leclerc to give Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton a tow in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

There has been a lot of chatter about slipstreaming tactics in the build-up to qualifying this weekend, given the heightened advantage a tow can provide along Monza’s long straights.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli said he was ready to help his Mercedes team-mate - and direct title rival - George Russell in qualifying, with the championship leader starting the race from the back due to an engine change.

Speaking on Thursday at Monza, Leclerc appeared to suggest that he was expecting to provide Hamilton a tow in qualifying, having revealed the seven-time world champion will get priority in terms of their running order.

Leclerc suggested he was expecting to give Hamilton (pictured above) a tow © XPB Images

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“We've always had the same philosophy over the years, where one time Lewis has the priority to choose where he wants to start, and one weekend is on me,” the Monegasque explained. “This weekend Lewis will have the priority, so I guess he'll go for the slipstream.

“Whether we are going to compromise one qualifying rather than the other, I don't think that will happen, but of course if we can help each other, trying to start the lap at the optimum distance between each other, that will be done, and I'll try to find another slipstream of someone else, hoping to put myself in the best possible place.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur clarified the Italian team’s stance heading into qualifying for its home race.

Asked if Ferrari will ask Leclerc to help Hamilton, Vasseur replied: “No, it’s just that Lewis will decide which car is going first, but it’s not like this that you do the slipstream.

“You can have the slipstream when you have only one car fighting for the quali, like Kimi and Russell, or with Red Bull if they are taking the penalty, like [Isack] Hadjar did in Spa. In this case you can do a full slipstream.

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Fred Vasseur explained Ferrari's approach

“In our case, just by definition, you have one car in front of the other and it will be Charles in front.”

With Antonelli starting at the back, this weekend could provide a big opportunity for Ferrari and Hamilton to make some inroads on the Italian in the championship.

The 20-year-old currently boasts a 59-point advantage over Russell and Hamilton in the drivers’ standings with 11 scheduled races to go.