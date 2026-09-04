Charles Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 as new engine debuts in Monza F1 practice

Charles Leclerc made it a dream start to the Italian Grand Prix weekend for Ferrari in first practice.

Leclerc is looking to score his third win at Monza as a Ferrari driver
Leclerc is looking to score his third win at Monza as a Ferrari driver

Charles Leclerc led Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari one-two in opening practice at the team’s home Italian Grand Prix. 

Ferrari has introduced a new engine as it goes all out to claim a memorable victory at Monza and Leclerc made a perfect start to the weekend by topping the timesheets on medium tyres, 0.173 seconds clear of seven-time world champion Hamilton

Mercedes driver George Russell was third-quickest on soft tyres as he ended up 0.304s behind Leclerc, while Liam Lawson, who continues to deputise for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull, placed fourth, 0.425s off the pace. 

Home hero Andrea Kimi Antonelli was over six tenths adrift in sixth, with the championship leader set to start from the back of the grid in his Mercedes due to exceeding his permitted allocation of engine components for the season following earlier reliability troubles. 

Ferrari is running a special livery for its home race at Monza
Ferrari is running a special livery for its home race at Monza

Reigning world champion Lando Norris, who has won the last two F1 races in Hungary and the Netherlands, was sixth fastest as McLaren finally debuted its rotating H-Wing. 

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad took seventh in his Racing Bulls ahead of Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Paul Aron, who was one of four rookie drivers taking part in the first practice session on Friday. 

Aron was standing in for Pierre Gasly, who has had a bad start to the weekend after learning that he has lost his podium finish from the Monaco Grand Prix following a successful appeal from Red Bull and McLaren.

Oscar Piastri was only 11th in the second McLaren, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who is continuing to act as Lawson’s stand-in at Racing Bulls. 

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was among the drivers who sat out of FP1, as Ayumu Iwasa got a chance behind the wheel of the Red Bull on his way to finishing 17th. 

McLaren has debuted its H-Wing at Monza
McLaren has debuted its H-Wing at Monza

Colton Herta’s latest F1 appearance lasted less than 20 minutes before his Cadillac broke down, causing an early red flag.

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
George Russell
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Lando Norris
McLaren
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 as new engine debuts in Monza F1 practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli drops Ferrari engine upgrade warning at Monza
Kimi Antonelli is wearing a Valentino Rossi-themed helmet
F1 News
McLaren take Monza H-wing decision after Friday verdict
Piastri tests the H-wing at Monza
F1 News
Red Bull boss casts doubt on Isack Hadjar return for Spanish GP
Isack Hadjar has missed two F1 races with injury
F1 News
George Russell heads Charles Leclerc in second practice at Monza
Georger Russell set the pace in his Mercedes
F1 News
McLaren 'insulted' by Flavio Briatore allegations in heated Monaco fallout
McLaren had to make some tough calls on the pit wall
F1 News
Flavio Briatore accuses ‘very nasty’ judge of McLaren bias in explosive rant
Alpine's Flavio Briatore made some extraordinary claims about McLaren

Latest News

F1 News
Hamilton pinpoints worrying Ferrari limitation despite engine upgrade
57s ago
Ferrari has introduced a new engine at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen Monza practice absence causes Red Bull concerns
20m ago
Max Verstappen admitted he was caught out by the conditions
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli drops Ferrari engine upgrade warning at Monza
42m ago
Kimi Antonelli is wearing a Valentino Rossi-themed helmet
F1 News
McLaren take Monza H-wing decision after Friday verdict
1h ago
Piastri tests the H-wing at Monza
F1 News
Red Bull boss casts doubt on Isack Hadjar return for Spanish GP
1h ago
Isack Hadjar has missed two F1 races with injury

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
George Russell heads Charles Leclerc in second practice at Monza
2h ago
Georger Russell set the pace in his Mercedes
F1 News
F1 announces huge 2027 season launch event in Milan
3h ago
The teaser for F1 Milan Live
F1 News
McLaren 'insulted' by Flavio Briatore allegations in heated Monaco fallout
3h ago
McLaren had to make some tough calls on the pit wall
F1 News
Flavio Briatore accuses ‘very nasty’ judge of McLaren bias in explosive rant
3h ago
Alpine's Flavio Briatore made some extraordinary claims about McLaren
F1 News
Red Bull cast verdict on Monaco F1 penalty verdict
4h ago
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies