2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Ferrari is running a special livery for its home race at Monza
Ferrari is running a special livery for its home race at Monza

George Russell ended Friday on top at the Italian Grand Prix, setting the pace at Monza. 

Russell beat out Charles Leclerc to deny Ferrari the fastest time on Friday with a 1m22.559s effort putting him 0.120s clear.

Kimi Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid due to a penalty for taking a fresh power unit, was third fastest. 

Lando Norris was clear of Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri rounding out the top six. 

It was a strong day for Racing Bulls with Arvid Lindblad in seventh place and Yuki Tsunoda in 10th. 

Red Bull struggled with Max Verstappen in ninth only. 

The full results from free practice two can be found below. 

F1 Italian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.559s30
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m22.679s29
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.700s32
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m22.943s25
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.016s27
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m23.028s25
7Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.349s26
8Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m23.370s29
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.377s30
10Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.455s28
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.619s28
12Liam LawsonNWZOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.660s36
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m23.732s28
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.773s27
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m23.776s22
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m23.853s30
17Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m23.900s30
18Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m24.407s30
19Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.027s18
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m25.082s27
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m25.149s28
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.253s27

Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in first practice for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. 

Ferrari set the early pace at Monza with Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the table for Ferrari. 

George Russell was the main challenger for Mercedes, with Kimi Antonelli in fifth as he prepares for a weekend that will see him take a back-of-the-grid penalty for an engine change.

Liam Lawson was fourth for Red Bull, as Max Verstappen sat out the session, allowing rookie driver Ayumu Iwasa some track time. 

Hungary and Zandvoort winner Lando Norris was sixth fastest. 

The full results can be found below. 

F1 Italian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.008s28
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m23.181s25
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.312s25
4Liam LawsonNWZOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.433s25
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.644s26
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m23.719s25
7Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.802s28
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m24.006s20
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.028s26
10Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.177s22
11Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m24.184s25
12Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m24.571s26
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m24.626s26
14Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m24.646s27
15Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m24.740s25
16Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m24.827s24
17Ayumu IwasaJAPOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.873s24
18Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.780s20
19Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m25.852s25
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m25.984s26
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m26.066s22
22Colton HertaUSACadillac F1 Team1m29.922s5

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2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Friday Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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