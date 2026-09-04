2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Friday Practice Results

George Russell ended Friday on top at the Italian Grand Prix, setting the pace at Monza.

Russell beat out Charles Leclerc to deny Ferrari the fastest time on Friday with a 1m22.559s effort putting him 0.120s clear.

Kimi Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid due to a penalty for taking a fresh power unit, was third fastest.

Lando Norris was clear of Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri rounding out the top six.

It was a strong day for Racing Bulls with Arvid Lindblad in seventh place and Yuki Tsunoda in 10th.

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Red Bull struggled with Max Verstappen in ninth only.

The full results from free practice two can be found below.

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F1 Italian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.559s 30 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m22.679s 29 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.700s 32 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m22.943s 25 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.016s 27 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m23.028s 25 7 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.349s 26 8 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m23.370s 29 9 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.377s 30 10 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.455s 28 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.619s 28 12 Liam Lawson NWZ Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.660s 36 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m23.732s 28 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.773s 27 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m23.776s 22 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m23.853s 30 17 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m23.900s 30 18 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m24.407s 30 19 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.027s 18 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m25.082s 27 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m25.149s 28 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.253s 27

Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in first practice for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Ferrari set the early pace at Monza with Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the table for Ferrari.

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George Russell was the main challenger for Mercedes, with Kimi Antonelli in fifth as he prepares for a weekend that will see him take a back-of-the-grid penalty for an engine change.

Liam Lawson was fourth for Red Bull, as Max Verstappen sat out the session, allowing rookie driver Ayumu Iwasa some track time.

Hungary and Zandvoort winner Lando Norris was sixth fastest.

The full results can be found below.

F1 Italian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.008s 28 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.181s 25 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.312s 25 4 Liam Lawson NWZ Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.433s 25 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.644s 26 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m23.719s 25 7 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.802s 28 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m24.006s 20 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.028s 26 10 Paul Aron EST BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.177s 22 11 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m24.184s 25 12 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m24.571s 26 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m24.626s 26 14 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m24.646s 27 15 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m24.740s 25 16 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m24.827s 24 17 Ayumu Iwasa JAP Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.873s 24 18 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.780s 20 19 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m25.852s 25 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m25.984s 26 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m26.066s 22 22 Colton Herta USA Cadillac F1 Team 1m29.922s 5

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