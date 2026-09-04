2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Monza Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
George Russell ended Friday on top at the Italian Grand Prix, setting the pace at Monza.
Russell beat out Charles Leclerc to deny Ferrari the fastest time on Friday with a 1m22.559s effort putting him 0.120s clear.
Kimi Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid due to a penalty for taking a fresh power unit, was third fastest.
Lando Norris was clear of Lewis Hamilton, with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri rounding out the top six.
It was a strong day for Racing Bulls with Arvid Lindblad in seventh place and Yuki Tsunoda in 10th.
Red Bull struggled with Max Verstappen in ninth only.
The full results from free practice two can be found below.
F1 Italian GP FP2 Results
|2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.559s
|30
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m22.679s
|29
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.700s
|32
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m22.943s
|25
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.016s
|27
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m23.028s
|25
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.349s
|26
|8
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m23.370s
|29
|9
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.377s
|30
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.455s
|28
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.619s
|28
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.660s
|36
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m23.732s
|28
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.773s
|27
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m23.776s
|22
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m23.853s
|30
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m23.900s
|30
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m24.407s
|30
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.027s
|18
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m25.082s
|27
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m25.149s
|28
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.253s
|27
Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in first practice for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Ferrari set the early pace at Monza with Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the table for Ferrari.
George Russell was the main challenger for Mercedes, with Kimi Antonelli in fifth as he prepares for a weekend that will see him take a back-of-the-grid penalty for an engine change.
Liam Lawson was fourth for Red Bull, as Max Verstappen sat out the session, allowing rookie driver Ayumu Iwasa some track time.
Hungary and Zandvoort winner Lando Norris was sixth fastest.
The full results can be found below.
F1 Italian GP FP1 Results
|2026 F1 Italian GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.008s
|28
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.181s
|25
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.312s
|25
|4
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.433s
|25
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.644s
|26
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m23.719s
|25
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.802s
|28
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m24.006s
|20
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.028s
|26
|10
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.177s
|22
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m24.184s
|25
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.571s
|26
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m24.626s
|26
|14
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m24.646s
|27
|15
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m24.740s
|25
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m24.827s
|24
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JAP
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.873s
|24
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.780s
|20
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m25.852s
|25
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m25.984s
|26
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.066s
|22
|22
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m29.922s
|5