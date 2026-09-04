Kimi Antonelli reveals Valentino Rossi helmet tribute for Italian GP

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli will wear a Valentino Rossi-themed helmet at his home Italian Grand Prix.

The helmet, designed by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with Rossi, pays tribute to the legendary MotoGP rider and takes inspiration from his helmet from Mugello in 2002.

Antonelli will use the tricolour design this weekend at Monza as he pays homage to his close friend and mentor Rossi, who won seven premier-class world titles and a total nine grand prix world championships across his career.

“At home we run with special colours,” Antonelli wrote on social media.

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“It was a special wish of mine, to be able to run with a helmet inspired by those from Vale. When they offered me the Mugello 2002 helmet, I immediately knew that it was the right one.

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“@drudi_performance did a fantastic job of re-adapting it in this version for this year's home race. Many thanks to @valeyellow46 for this special opportunity, it's an honor.”

Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season, having won 89 premier class races and 115 grands prix across all categories.

Antonelli leads Mercedes team-mate George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton by 59 points in the world championship heading into the weekend.

But the 20-year-old Italian will start at the back of the grid due to an engine penalty for exceeding his permitted power unit allocation for the 2026 season.

“It feels very special [to be leading the championship at my home race],” Antonelli said. “Definitely a lot different compared to last year, and I'm very much looking forward to this weekend, despite starting from the back.

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“But it's also a big opportunity I have, and very much looking forward to it. I think it's going to be very enjoyable – I will be able to enjoy it much more than what I did previously, and hopefully we can still do a great race.

“I think [starting from the back] in some ways helps to release pressure, although I'd very much rather fight for pole and start there at the front. But in some way it makes me a bit more relaxed going into the weekend. I think also that's why I'm going to be able to enjoy more the driving and the weekend itself.

“And of course it's a different opportunity, it's an opportunity to try something different during the weekend, a different work method as well in Free Practice especially, because we have the chance to do so. So yeah, I think it's going to a very interesting weekend.”