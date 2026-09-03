Liam Lawson sheds light on one of F1's biggest comparison question marks

Liam Lawson details where the Red Bull F1 car differs from the Racing Bull

Liam Lawson sheds light on the differences between Red Bull and Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson sheds light on the differences between Red Bull and Racing Bulls
© XPB Images

Liam Lawson says Red Bull’s 2026 Formula 1 car is “very different” in every aspect to the Racing Bull, as he drives the former again this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar will miss a second successive race due to a hand injury he picked up ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based team called up Liam Lawson to deputise at Zandvoort, and has done so again this weekend for the Monza event.

His time in the Red Bull has allowed him to see just how different the team’s sister car actually is in 2026.

Lawson replaces Hadjar at Monza
Lawson replaces Hadjar at Monza

Asked on Thursday how the cars differ, he replied: “Everywhere.

“Other than the power unit, obviously, they are very different to drive in terms of… I think the main thing is the Red Bull, the high-speed grip is the most impressive [thing], just coming from my car.

“But the way they drive, the balance of the cars are just very, very different.

“Without saying too much, it is a very different car to drive.

“The feedback I get through the steering, the way it feels, the way it moves around is very different.”

Lawson impressed on a surprise return to Red Bull
Lawson impressed on a surprise return to Red Bull

Lawson found out on Wednesday what car he’d be racing at Monza

Lawson found out on Wednesday that he’d be in the Red Bull again for Monza, though he spent the week leading up to the Italian Grand Prix working with Hadjar’s engineers and his own at Racing Bull.

“So, for the last week it’s been just waiting to see, obviously trying to give Isack the best chance for his recovery,” he added.

“But I think in the back of my mind I knew that there was still a chance.

“But obviously, only being on Wednesday, it felt quite late, but we had enough time to still do a simulator session and normal prep for the weekend.

“[I’ve been working with] both [sets of engineers], honestly.

“Been doing both, still trying to stay ready for both.

“So, they’re very different to drive.

“It’s not the easiest thing going between the two, even just in the simulator.

“But honestly, that’s been the biggest challenge, but it’s nice to have had an answer since Wednesday to know I can just put all my focus onto this car.”

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Liam Lawson
Red Bull
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson sheds light on one of F1's biggest comparison question marks
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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