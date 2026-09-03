The crucial F1 advantage Lewis Hamilton could hold over Charles Leclerc at Monza

Charles Leclerc has revealed that Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton will have “priority” when it comes to choosing the qualifying run order at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Most F1 teams alternative which driver goes out first in qualifying from one race weekend to the next to maintain fairness. For Ferrari’s home race, it will be Hamilton’s turn to decide what order he wants to run.

This could potentially hand Hamilton a key advantage over Leclerc due to the characteristics of the Monza circuit, which is dominated by long straights, making the slipstream an extremely powerful tool.

Qualifying at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix descended into farce in Q3 as eight drivers failed to complete a final lap after jockeying for position in a desperate attempt to pick up a ‘tow’ from cars ahead.

F1 teams usually alternative qualifying run orders

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With cars struggling for top speed on the straights this year due to the much-maligned 2026 engine regulations, receiving a slipstream could have an even bigger benefit than in recent years.

And Hamilton could be in line to capitalise if he and Ferrari play their cards right on Saturday.

"For the slipstream, I think we've always had kind of the same philosophy over the years, where it's one time Lewis has a priority to kind of choose where he wants to start and and one weekend it is on me,” Leclerc explained on Thursday.

"This weekend Lewis will have the priority, so I guess he'll go for the slipstream. Whether we are going to compromise one's qualifying rather than the other, I don't think that will happen.

“But, of course, if we can help each other trying to start the lap at the optimum kind of distance between each other, that will be done. And I'll try to find another slipstream of someone else, hoping to put myself in the best possible place.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis Hamilton is eyeing a first Italian GP win as a Ferrari driver

Ferrari will introduce the second of the two engine upgrades it is permitted this year in the hope it will improve its chances of securing a popular win on home soil.

The Scuderia’s prospects of a home victory are boosted because championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who starts the weekend 59 points clear of Hamilton, will start from the back due to an engine change.

Ferrari’s decision not to use team orders at the Dutch Grand Prix came under scrutiny after Hamilton lost time behind Leclerc when running an alternative strategy.

Hamilton was left frustrated with Ferrari’s indecision and felt it had cost him a potential podium finish, though the seven-time world champion later apologised for his fiery comments over team radio.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Leclerc expressed confidence that Ferrari will learn from its handling of the situation at Zandvoort.

“We've started to look at it now since quite a few days and trying to understand it. It's also very, very difficult to predict because the thing is that once you are in the car, it always looks nice from outside,” the Monegasque said.

“But the difference is sometimes is that much that it's very difficult to then react to the car in front. So it's not that you can't avoid yo-yo racing if end up in a situation like this, but we'll try to do the best possible job and trying to do better."