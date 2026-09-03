Lewis Hamilton's expectations for F1 engine upgrade as Ferrari finds 'North Star'

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful a “step forward” from Ferrari’s upgraded Formula 1 engine can help the team fight for victory at its home Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has been granted two power unit upgrades by the FIA under the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system, and will introduce its second update at Monza this weekend.

Amid a much more competitive 2026 season for Ferrari, expectations are high that the Scuderia can challenge for what would be a second win on home soil in front of its adoring Tifosi in three years.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who claimed his maiden Ferrari win in Barcelona, insists the Italian outfit has now found its “North Star” as he heaped praise on the team’s aggressive and continued development push.

Ferrari will be boosted by an upgraded F1 power unit at Monza © XPB Images

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“Every little helps and I think up until this point of the year we've been losing, even in the last race on such a short circuit, we were losing four tenths a lap through the race,” Hamilton said on Thursday.

“That's a huge deficit, and we've carried that through the year to this point. All I can say is I'm just really, really am proud of how hard everyone is working.

“When I go back to the factory and I see how hard everyone is working. They’re really just heads down. Everyone's so enthusiastic. I see a different focus this year to last year. Last year I felt like there wasn't really a North Star.

“We were doing the best we could, but not really knowing where exactly we were trying to aim for. And now we have a North Star, we know where we need to work towards, and I think they've done a tremendous job to really pull together and deliver.

“This is a step forward. It's not the whole gap that we need, but we knew that would be the case. But to see bits coming each weekend, adding to the car, it's exciting to see that we are pushing. I strongly still believe that we've got what it takes to win.”

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Ferrari is running its SF-26 cars in a Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza

Hamilton admitted he has found himself thinking about the prospect of taking a memorable first Italian Grand Prix win as a Ferrari driver in the build up to the weekend.

“I've really thought coming into this weekend [about] the sheer magnitude of the concept that I'm coming to this Grand Prix,” he said. “I didn't even know that I was equal with Michael [Schumacher] on wins [at Monza], for example.

“But the thought that there's a first ahead of me in the sense of potentially, if you were to win, you go into new territory. Winning in Monza for the first time with Ferrari is something…

“I witnessed Charles win obviously in 2019 when I was on the podium with him but to do it whilst I'm here would be phenomenal. If I did do that, probably will be the only Black driver to ever do that for Ferrari in Italy - probably in history, maybe. So just like a lot of those thoughts have been through my mind.

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“The pressure's high. Also, you want to deliver for the team. There’s all those people at the factory, many of them get to come to this race. The Tifosi, who come out in huge numbers, and the passion is unmatched, and you want to deliver for them as well.

“And my mom's here this weekend. I don't think she's been to Monza, but also particularly on a Ferrari weekend, and I wanted her to experience that and bring any of the lucky dust she can bring.”