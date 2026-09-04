2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Red Bull-McLaren Monaco appeal

The 2026 F1 championship standings after Pierre Gasly's Monaco penalty was reapplied

Gasly has regained his podium from Monaco
Gasly has regained his podium from Monaco

Pierre Gasly has lost nine world championship points after his Monaco Grand Prix penalty was reapplied. 

McLaren and Red Bull appealed the decision to overturn Gasly's penalty from Monaco. Initially, Gasly was among the many drivers penalised for speeding in the pit lane. 

But as the Frenchman had not served his penalty during the race, Alpine was able to launch an appeal. Every other driver penalised had taken the pain during the race, including Oscar Piastri and George Russell. 

But following a court hearing, the penalty has been applied once more, meaning that Gasly drops to seventh place with 10 seconds added to his race time.

Isack Hadjar returns to the podium. 

You can find the full updated championship table below. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after Pierre Gasly's Monaco penalty is reapplied

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team7242
sGeorge RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2183
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1183
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2159
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1155
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0112
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0106
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing071
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team051
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team035
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team025
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team019
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team06
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
18Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team03
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0 
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
23Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 

Tags:

F1
2026
Pierre Gasly
Isack Hadjar
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Red Bull-McLaren Monaco appeal
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1 to ‘review’ chaotic Zandvoort start after Max Verstappen’s shunt
Max Verstappen smashes into the barriers in the opening stages
F1 News
Why McLaren and Red Bull face wait for Monaco F1 appeal ruling
McLaren and Red Bull face a wait for a verdict
F1 News
McLaren boss explains 'double intent' behind FIA hearing into Monaco penalty decisions
The FIA hearing in Paris begins today
F1 News
The F1 midfield team that made “big jump forward” with split upgrade
Pierre Gasly qualified best of the rest for the sprint race
F1 News
Details of Isack Hadjar injury and F1 recovery timeline emerge
Isack Hadjar is missing the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
When and how Liam Lawson found out about surprise Red Bull call-up
Lawson is back in Red Bull colours this weekend

Latest News

F1 News
Monaco GP result changed again after Red Bull and McLaren appeal
10m ago
Gasly narrowly avoided crashing out on lap one at Zandvoort
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza
1h ago
The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Italian Grand Prix? Full Monza weather report
1h ago
Wet tyres
F1 News
McLaren to finally debut its newly-named rotating rear wing at Monza
1h ago
McLaren first trialed the rear wing at the Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 News
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
2h ago
The crowd on the track at Monza

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
F1 teams back plan for shorter Grand Prix distances in 2027
2h ago
Zandvoort start
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals Valentino Rossi helmet tribute for Italian GP
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli arrives at his home race as the F1 championship leader
F1 News
How Oscar Piastri plans to plug his F1 deficit to Lando Norris
18h ago
Oscar Piastri has struggled to match Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell makes big McLaren claim amid F1 title fight
19h ago
George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Dutch GP
F1 News
Verstappen provides health update as true extent of illness laid bare
19h ago
Max Verstappen was unwell at his home race