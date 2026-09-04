2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Red Bull-McLaren Monaco appeal

Pierre Gasly has lost nine world championship points after his Monaco Grand Prix penalty was reapplied.

McLaren and Red Bull appealed the decision to overturn Gasly's penalty from Monaco. Initially, Gasly was among the many drivers penalised for speeding in the pit lane.

But as the Frenchman had not served his penalty during the race, Alpine was able to launch an appeal. Every other driver penalised had taken the pain during the race, including Oscar Piastri and George Russell.

But following a court hearing, the penalty has been applied once more, meaning that Gasly drops to seventh place with 10 seconds added to his race time.

Isack Hadjar returns to the podium.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

You can find the full updated championship table below.

2026 F1 drivers' standings after Pierre Gasly's Monaco penalty is reapplied

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 242 s George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 183 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 183 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 159 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 155 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 112 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 106 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 71 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 51 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 35 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 25 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 19 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 6 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 18 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 3 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0