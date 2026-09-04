2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Red Bull-McLaren Monaco appeal
The 2026 F1 championship standings after Pierre Gasly's Monaco penalty was reapplied
Pierre Gasly has lost nine world championship points after his Monaco Grand Prix penalty was reapplied.
McLaren and Red Bull appealed the decision to overturn Gasly's penalty from Monaco. Initially, Gasly was among the many drivers penalised for speeding in the pit lane.
But as the Frenchman had not served his penalty during the race, Alpine was able to launch an appeal. Every other driver penalised had taken the pain during the race, including Oscar Piastri and George Russell.
But following a court hearing, the penalty has been applied once more, meaning that Gasly drops to seventh place with 10 seconds added to his race time.
Isack Hadjar returns to the podium.
You can find the full updated championship table below.
2026 F1 drivers' standings after Pierre Gasly's Monaco penalty is reapplied
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|242
|s
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|183
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|183
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|159
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|155
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|112
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|106
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|71
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|51
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|35
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|25
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0