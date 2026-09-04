Red Bull boss casts doubt on Isack Hadjar F1 return for Spanish GP

Red Bull has provided an update on Isack Hadjar's recovery from injury.

Isack Hadjar has missed two F1 races with injury
Isack Hadjar has missed two F1 races with injury

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Laurent Mekies has cast doubt on Isack Hadjar returning in time for next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix. 

Hadjar picked up a wrist injury during the F1 summer break which ruled him out of last month’s Dutch Grand Prix. The 21-year-old Frenchman has once again been replaced by Liam Lawson for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend. 

Red Bull provided an updated recovery timeline for Hadjar, who broke his wrist while boxing as part of his routine training, on Friday at Monza. 

“Look, Isack is okay,” Mekies told French broadcaster Canal+. “He can’t drive now so, obviously, I’m not going to tell you he’s happy - because he’s not.

Hadjar injured his wrist boxing during the F1 summer break
Hadjar injured his wrist boxing during the F1 summer break
© XPB Images

“But the absolute priority is his recovery. We have no reason to take risks with it. His season so far has been fantastic, he’s very young, he improves every time he drives the car, so it’s important for him to return when he’s 100%.

“So we’ll take whatever time is required, trust his feeling and the doctors’ guidance, and give him the time he needs. We’ll soon laugh about this, I’m sure.”

Mekies admitted that Hadjar is unlikely to return at the first Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid, which takes place between 11-13 September. 

“Madrid is a few days from now, so that’s tricky. We’ll reevaluate his situation, but targeting Madrid probably is tricky,” Mekies added. 

“But we’re taking things one race at a time and we’re looking at it together in a more rational way. Again, the priority, what will influence our decision, is being sure he returns at 100% and with zero risks for his future.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies

Should Hadjar not be fit to return to F1 action in Madrid, Lawson will continue to deputise at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda replacing Lawson at sister team Racing Bulls. 

Hadjar has received advice from seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who knows all too well about dealing with injuries. 

Marquez urged Hadjar not to rush his return and risk potentially worsening the damage. 

If Hadjar missed a third consecutive F1 race weekend, he would have almost three weeks before the next round at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 24-26 September. 

Baku marks the start of three scheduled triple headers to round out the 2026 F1 season. 

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F1
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
Red Bull boss casts doubt on Isack Hadjar F1 return for Spanish GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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