F1 announces huge 2027 season launch event in Milan

Formula 1 has announced it will host a three-day launch event ahead of the 2027 season in Milan in February.

The immersive event has been created for fans and will be known as F1 Live Milan. It will take place between 18-20 February in the Italian city and feature music and entertainment acts.

F1 The Show will kick off the three-day fan festival on the evening of 18 February, featuring appearances from the drivers and team principals.

It has been inspired by the success of F1 75 Live at the O2 in London, which saw all 10 teams come together for a first-of-its-kind joint launch event ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 will host a second joint season launch event in Milan

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Further details are set to be announced in the coming months and tickets are set to go on sale later this year.

F1 says the event “will transform an iconic city venue into the ultimate high-energy Formula 1 destination”, with the expanded three-day format reflecting F1’s “commitment to placing fans at the heart of the sport”.

“We are always thinking big and pushing boundaries, and F1 Live Milan is going to be an incredible experience created with our fans at its heart,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“We want them to feel that they are not simply watching the sport, but they are truly immersed in it. It is an important part of our ongoing ambition to bring Formula 1 closer to fans than ever before, giving them the chance to see their heroes up close and experience the energy, innovation, and emotion that make Formula 1 so unique.

“As F1 continues to reach new audiences around the world, racing will always be our soul - but we also want to create unforgettable experiences that bring the excitement of Formula 1 to life on an even bigger scale and continue to explore what is possible.

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“Building on the extraordinary success of F1 75 in London, F1 Live Milan will transform the city into a Formula 1 festival for three unforgettable days, bringing people together from across the globe to celebrate everything they love about our sport.

“I know my fellow Italians will offer a fantastic welcome to fans travelling to F1 Live Milan and I cannot wait to see the city come to life with Formula 1 energy, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”