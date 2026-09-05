ICA issues strong response after Flavio Briatore’s bombshell integrity allegations

The International Court of Appeal has issued a firm statement in response to allegations of bias.

Flavio Briatore started a remarkable row with McLaren on Friday
Flavio Briatore started a remarkable row with McLaren on Friday

The FIA’s International Court of Appeal has issued a strong statement in response to the explosive integrity allegations made by Alpine Formula 1 executive advisor Flavio Briatore. 

Briatore started an extraordinary row with McLaren over the International Court of Appeal’s [ICA] decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly’s Monaco Grand Prix penalties and therefore strip him of his podium finish for a second time following a successful appeal by McLaren and Red Bull. 

After the verdict dropped on Friday, Briatore engaged in a remarkable clash with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella after the Alpine chief accused one of the judges involved in the hearing of bias towards McLaren. 

The ICA has responded to the allegations by releasing a strongly-worded statement on Saturday morning ahead of Italian Grand Prix qualifying. 

Briatore pointed the finger at McLaren - which did not go down well
Briatore pointed the finger at McLaren - which did not go down well

“The FIA Courts are aware of public comments questioning the independence and impartiality of the judges of the panel that decided Case ICA-2026-06-07-08-09,” a statement from the ICA read. 

“The FIA Courts wish to make clear that the appointment and participation of the judges in that case, like for any other case, were conducted in accordance with the applicable FIA judicial procedures and usual practice, which are inspired by the highest standards like the IBA Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration.

“All judges are elected by the FIA General Assemblies, some of them upon proposition of a group of at least five F1 teams in accordance with the FIA Statutes. They are all subject to the independence and confidentiality requirements contained in the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, make annual disclosures of interests to the FIA Compliance Officer, and sign a specific declaration of independence for each particular case in consideration of the issue at stake and the parties involved, which is served to the parties.

“At both the beginning and conclusion of the hearing, the parties were invited to raise any issue concerning the proceedings or the composition of the Court. None did so. No objection was raised during the hearing concerning the manner in which the Court questioned the witness or conducted the proceedings.

“The ICA emphasises the importance of constituting panels with judges from different cultural and geographical backgrounds. This helps ensure that the deliberations and discussions reflect a diversity of legal traditions, perspectives and approaches, further strengthening the fairness, independence, credibility of the process and access to a fair trial.

Stella hit back at Alpine's "insulting" claims
Stella hit back at Alpine's "insulting" claims

“A Court’s decision can leave room for various interpretations and comments as for its legal merits; that is fair and accepted by all the judges. The Court is confident in the soundness of the proceedings and the integrity of the judges. The FIA Courts remain committed to the independence and impartiality of their judges and to the integrity of the judicial process.”

Stella accused Briatore of “insulting” McLaren by questioning the relationship between the reigning constructors’ championships and the judge involved. 

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ICA issues strong response after Flavio Briatore’s bombshell integrity allegations
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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