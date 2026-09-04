Lewis Hamilton pinpoints worrying Ferrari limitation despite F1 engine upgrade

Lewis Hamilton pinpoints Ferrari's main limitation after Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has introduced a new engine at Monza
Ferrari has introduced a new engine at Monza

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari’s straight-line speed deficit to its Formula 1 rival Mercedes remains “considerable” despite introducing an upgraded engine at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Ferrari has lagged behind Mercedes in engine performance all season so far but the Italian team is hopeful that a second permitted upgrade via F1’s Additional Upgrade and Development Opportunities [ADUO] system would help plug the gap and increase its victory hopes at Monza. 

However, seven-time world champion Hamilton claimed Ferrari was losing up to six tenths of a second to the Mercedes of George Russell on the straights alone during Friday practice. 

“Straight-line speed, it’s considerable,” Hamilton, who ended the day fifth fastest and nearly half a second behind pacesetter Russell, replied when asked what Ferrari’s main limitation was on Friday.

Hamilton is hoping to win at Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver
Hamilton is hoping to win at Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver

“Just looking at the deltas just there, I was losing something like six tenths to George just in the straights, which is something we need to look into. And then just balance. It was really, really hard to pull a lap out of the car. 

“The car was not an easy one to drive in P2 for some reason. We made a couple of changes, but shouldn't have really been [that] bad. So we might revert, but we're going to look and see if we can get a better feeling.”

Asked if the issue is purely power related, or whether it could be solved by reducing downforce on the car, Hamilton said: “That's what we need to look into - if it's that, or if it's deployment. 

"The engine is an improvement, which I'm really grateful for the guys back at the factory for working on. But our deployment schedule is different to the others, our competitors. 

“It seems like they maybe have less drag for the straights, so it's something we need to definitely look at tonight.”

Ferrari is running a special livery for its home race at Monza
Ferrari is running a special livery for its home race at Monza

Hamilton stressed that Ferrari’s upgraded power unit is a step forward, despite his concerns. 

“The engine is really nice to drive within the low speed, there's only a couple low-speed here. But that's not been a problem, they've done a great job with that,” he added. 

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur echoed Hamilton’s early assessment. 

“You have to keep in mind that performance in the straight line, it's the drag, it's the weight of the car, it's everything,” he explained. 

“It's not just the engine and did a step for sure. We didn't bring PU2 for nothing, but I think we still have a decent gap [to Mercedes].” 

Hamilton, who is aiming to claim a famous first win at Monza as a Ferrari driver, said he will be aiming to benefit from a slipstream in qualifying. 

“The tow is everything here, so likely to be looking for the tow,” he concluded. 

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton pinpoints worrying Ferrari limitation despite F1 engine upgrade
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 as new engine debuts in Monza practice
Leclerc is looking to score his third win at Monza as a Ferrari driver
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals Valentino Rossi helmet tribute for Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli arrives at his home race as the F1 championship leader
F1 News
The crucial advantage Lewis Hamilton could hold over Charles Leclerc at Monza
Charles Leclerc says Lewis Hamilton will get qualifying priority at Monza
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals amazing detail and restoration story about Ferrari F40
Lewis Hamilton arrives in his Ferrari F40
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli addresses inevitable Ferrari F1 links ahead of Italian GP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1, 2026 Dutch GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares expectations for Ferrari F1 engine upgrade
Lewis Hamilton is eyeing a first Italian GP win as a Ferrari driver

Latest News

F1 News
Hamilton pinpoints worrying Ferrari limitation despite engine upgrade
11s ago
Ferrari has introduced a new engine at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen Monza practice absence causes Red Bull concerns
19m ago
Max Verstappen admitted he was caught out by the conditions
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli drops Ferrari engine upgrade warning at Monza
41m ago
Kimi Antonelli is wearing a Valentino Rossi-themed helmet
F1 News
McLaren take Monza H-wing decision after Friday verdict
1h ago
Piastri tests the H-wing at Monza
F1 News
Red Bull boss casts doubt on Isack Hadjar return for Spanish GP
1h ago
Isack Hadjar has missed two F1 races with injury

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
George Russell heads Charles Leclerc in second practice at Monza
2h ago
Georger Russell set the pace in his Mercedes
F1 News
F1 announces huge 2027 season launch event in Milan
3h ago
The teaser for F1 Milan Live
F1 News
McLaren 'insulted' by Flavio Briatore allegations in heated Monaco fallout
3h ago
McLaren had to make some tough calls on the pit wall
F1 News
Flavio Briatore accuses ‘very nasty’ judge of McLaren bias in explosive rant
3h ago
Alpine's Flavio Briatore made some extraordinary claims about McLaren
F1 News
Red Bull cast verdict on Monaco F1 penalty verdict
4h ago
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies