F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Monza
The full qualifying result at the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly took a shock pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, and will start at the front of the grid for the first time in Formula 1.
Gasly scored his first pole position with a last-gasp effort at Monza. The lap was enough to displace Mercedes driver George Russell, who is looking to close the points gap on team-mate Kimi Antonelli this weekend.
Oscar Piastri was third fastest, ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen just beind.
Antonelli was seventh fastest, but will start from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty, with Liam Lawson and Alex Albon also suffering the same fate.
That moves Franco Colapinto up to seventh, with Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, and Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top 10.
The full results can be found below.
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix qualifying result
|2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.612s
|1m22.077s
|1m21.786s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.779s
|1m22.161s
|1m21.846s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m22.924s
|1m22.017s
|1m21.966s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m22.902s
|1m22.509s
|1m22.004s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m22.847s
|1m22.516s
|1m22.011s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.631s
|1m22.188s
|1m22.070s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.758s
|1m21.882s
|1m22.093s
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.662s
|1m22.400s
|1m22.220s
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m22.659s
|1m22.067s
|1m22.256s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m22.727s
|1m22.345s
|1m22.286s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m22.946s
|1m22.517s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m22.906s
|1m22.756s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m23.440s
|1m22.779s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.989s
|1m22.821s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m23.616s
|1m23.453s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m23.466s
|1m23.454s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.755s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m24.356s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m24.364s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m24.595s
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.150s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.222s