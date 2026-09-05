F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Monza

The full qualifying result at the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

Gasly charges to Monza pole
Gasly charges to Monza pole
© XPB Images

Pierre Gasly took a shock pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, and will start at the front of the grid for the first time in Formula 1. 

Gasly scored his first pole position with a last-gasp effort at Monza. The lap was enough to displace Mercedes driver George Russell, who is looking to close the points gap on team-mate Kimi Antonelli this weekend.

Oscar Piastri was third fastest, ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen just beind. 

Antonelli was seventh fastest, but will start from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty, with Liam Lawson and Alex Albon also suffering the same fate. 

That moves Franco Colapinto up to seventh, with Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, and Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top 10. 

The full results can be found below. 

F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix qualifying result

                                                 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Q1Q2Q3
1Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.612s1m22.077s1m21.786s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.779s1m22.161s1m21.846s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m22.924s1m22.017s1m21.966s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m22.902s1m22.509s1m22.004s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m22.847s1m22.516s1m22.011s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.631s1m22.188s1m22.070s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.758s1m21.882s1m22.093s
8Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.662s1m22.400s1m22.220s
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m22.659s1m22.067s1m22.256s
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m22.727s1m22.345s1m22.286s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m22.946s1m22.517s 
12Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m22.906s1m22.756s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m23.440s1m22.779s 
14Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.989s1m22.821s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m23.616s1m23.453s 
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m23.466s1m23.454s 
17Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m23.755s  
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m24.356s  
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m24.364s  
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m24.595s  
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.150s  
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.222s  

 

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F1
2026
Italy
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Monza
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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