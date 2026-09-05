F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Monza

Pierre Gasly took a shock pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, and will start at the front of the grid for the first time in Formula 1.

Gasly scored his first pole position with a last-gasp effort at Monza. The lap was enough to displace Mercedes driver George Russell, who is looking to close the points gap on team-mate Kimi Antonelli this weekend.

Oscar Piastri was third fastest, ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen just beind.

Antonelli was seventh fastest, but will start from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty, with Liam Lawson and Alex Albon also suffering the same fate.

That moves Franco Colapinto up to seventh, with Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, and Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top 10.

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The full results can be found below.

F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix qualifying result

2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.612s 1m22.077s 1m21.786s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.779s 1m22.161s 1m21.846s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m22.924s 1m22.017s 1m21.966s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m22.902s 1m22.509s 1m22.004s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m22.847s 1m22.516s 1m22.011s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.631s 1m22.188s 1m22.070s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.758s 1m21.882s 1m22.093s 8 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.662s 1m22.400s 1m22.220s 9 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m22.659s 1m22.067s 1m22.256s 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m22.727s 1m22.345s 1m22.286s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m22.946s 1m22.517s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m22.906s 1m22.756s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m23.440s 1m22.779s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.989s 1m22.821s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m23.616s 1m23.453s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m23.466s 1m23.454s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.755s 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m24.356s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m24.364s 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m24.595s 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.150s 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.222s