Sebastian Vettel thrills Monza crowd on F1 return in Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel thrilled the Monza crowd as he completed a demonstration run in one of Michael Schumacher’s Ferraris.

Vettel made a welcome return to the F1 paddock at Monza ahead of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, and piloted Schumacher’s iconic Ferrari F2002 for an honorary lap in tribute to the legendary driver. The German even treated the crowd to some donuts.

Schumacher, who won five of his seven world titles with Ferrari, was Vettel’s boyhood hero growing.

After completing his run, a visibly emotional Vettel joked “it felt like I had won the race before it even started”.

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“I’m mixed up in feelings,” Vettel told F1TV. “On the one hand it’s such a beautiful car to drive, such a beautiful piece of machinery, but much more it’s Michael’s car.

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“He’s not here today but I felt him a lot in these laps and I hope you heard him and felt him as well. It’s incredible. Thank you for the opportunity and thanks for the Tifosi.

“I love racing. I know that I quit racing but in my heart I’m still a lover and I do deeply care for this sport, for these cars, for these people, for the Tifosi, for the fans that make this sport so special.

“That’s why I see there’s a real power to propel it forward for the future. I look forward to everything that’s coming but today is Michael’s moment and we send all our love and our emotions to him.”

On driving the F2002, Vettel added: “It’s so exciting. It doesn’t take many laps to sense the soul of a car and you sense immediately that it’s a special car. It’s just screaming at you like ‘go, go, go’.

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"I was doing some donuts here and at the second Variante and people were excited. I was all the time torn between ‘I want to push this car’ and I want to enjoy the moment and make it last.

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“It’s been absolutely beautiful and to feel how alive Michael’s spirit is, and how alive Ferrari’s spirit is around here, I experienced it years ago… There’s bits that I miss but it’s a different life and looking after the next generation of drivers, there’s great opportunities ahead. It’s a very emotional day.”

Ferrari has been honouring Schumacher 30 years after his first season with the Maranello outfit in 1996.

The Italian squad is running both its SF-26 cars in a tribute livery based on the F310, which was Schumacher’s first Ferrari in 1996.