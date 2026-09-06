Audi challenges FIA decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda at F1 Italian GP

Audi has lodged notice of its intention to appeal the decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda.

Audi is considering an appeal against the FIA's decision not to penalise Tsunoda
Audi is considering an appeal against the FIA's decision not to penalise Tsunoda

The Audi Formula 1 team has lodged notice of its intention to appeal the FIA's decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Tsunoda escaped punishment after an investigation into his grid position at the restart of Sunday's wild race at Monza after Charles Leclerc's huge crash brought out a red flag. 

The Japanese driver appeared to have parked out of his position and race control decided to commence an additional formation lap because it was not comfortable with the situation. 

But the FIA stewards ultimately took no further action after investigating Tsunoda over the "alleged breach of Article B5.9.4 of the FIA F1 Regulations – Start Procedure infringement at 15:41."

They determined that Tsunoda was ultimately not in a false start position and that his actions had no impact on other competitors. The extra formation lap was deemed not to be directly caused by Tsunoda. 

Crucially, the FIA's verdict meant Tsunoda held onto his 10th place finish that earned Racing Bulls a point. 

Audi's notification of its intention to appeal the decision gives it a 96-hour window in which to decide whether it wants to proceed or not. 

Under the FIA's judicial and disciplinary rules, this has to be done within one hour of any decision made by the race officials. 

So in effect, Audi is buying itself some time before deciding whether to press on with a full appeal, or withdraw it. 

"Following the Italian Grand Prix, we raised a concern regarding the application of Article B5.9.4, which requires a driver who causes an extra formation lap to enter the pit lane and resume the race from there," a statement issued by Audi read. 

"The Stewards issued a decision of No Further Action, and we have notified our intention to appeal. As the matter is now subject to the FIA appeal process, we will not comment further at this stage."

Audi stands to gain from any penalty for Tsunoda, as he would have likely dropped behind both Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg. 

Bortoleto would have therefore been promoted to 10th and earned the German manufacturer a point. 

Audi currently lies eighth in the constructors' championship on 16 points, five behind Haas and five clear of Williams.

Racing Bulls sits fifth on 75 points thanks to Tsunoda's top-10 finish at Monza. 

Tags:

Audi
Audi challenges FIA decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda at F1 Italian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Why two F1 drivers escaped ‘very significant penalty’ for pit lane breach
Gabriel Bortoleto finished 13th in a drama-filled race
F1 News
How helmet punch "reset" Gabriel Bortoleto after near-miss in Q1
Bortoleto was frustrated after Q1 in Zandvoort
F1 News
"My spot is filled" - Audi driver rubbishes Carlos Sainz replacement rumours
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the F1 paddock
F1 News
'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat
Safety Car
F1 News
Nico Hulkenberg makes cheeky offer to Carlos Sainz amid Audi gossip
Hulkenberg jokingly offered a reserve drive to Sainz
F1 News
Audi driver expresses biggest “surprise” of their Austrian GP
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 team, 2026 Austrian GP

Latest News

F1 News
Audi challenges FIA decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda
2m ago
Audi is considering an appeal against the FIA's decision not to penalise Tsunoda
F1 News
Why Yuki Tsunoda escaped F1 penalty for part in messy Monza restart
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th on the road at Monza
F1 News
Is the F1 title fight over? Russell ‘not thinking about a comeback’
2h ago
George Russell looked downbeat after his second place finish
F1 News
Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear
2h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Frustrated Max Verstappen felt "like a turtle" on straights against Mercedes
2h ago
Max Verstappen said he had no answer to Mercedes on the straights

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
“Far too late” for Ferrari to prioritise drivers as Lewis Hamilton's F1 title hopes fade
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc's first words after heavy Monza shunt
3h ago
Leclerc suffered a race-ending crash on lap two in Monza
F1 News
“No chance” - Mercedes explains strategy that cost George Russell Monza F1 win
3h ago
George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle disagree in "100%" blame verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
4h ago
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix
4h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton