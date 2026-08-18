"My spot is filled" - Audi driver rubbishes Carlos Sainz replacement rumours

Gabriel Bortoleto has made clear that he will be at Audi in 2027 "and the following years".

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the F1 paddock
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the F1 paddock
© XPB Images

Gabriel Bortoleto has dismissed rumours that he could be set to lose his seat to Carlos Sainz, confirming that he is on a "long-term contract" with "no clauses" for his removal.

The young Brazilian has made an immediate impact since joining the Formula 1 grid with Audi this year, but with the team consistently being linked with Williams' driver Sainz, speculation has emerged with regard to the futures of both he and team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

While the majority of this noise has centred around the much more experienced Hulkenberg, Bortoleto has moved to remove his name from any rumours before the season restarts at Zandvoort this weekend. 

Bortoleto has been a strong addition to the F1 field
Bortoleto has been a strong addition to the F1 field
© XPB Images

“As far as I can say, because it’s something that’s confidential, but let’s say there are no clauses,” he told the Brazilian edition of Motorsport.com

“I have a long-term contract with Audi. I’ll be with Audi next year, and not only next year, but the following years as well.

“The intention, and I’ve always said this from the beginning, is a long-term project. Mattia [Binotto] always talks about a project until 2030. So, let’s put it that way.”

Audi has made an impressive start to life in F1. Although the team is largely the same from its previous guise of Sauber, the manufacturer extended its challenge by electing to race with an in-house designed power unit, rather than following the Cadillac model of adding this complication further down the line.

Sainz has needed to alter his timeline for a podium return with Williams' struggles
Sainz has needed to alter his timeline for a podium return with Williams' struggles
© XPB Images

Although points have been hard to come by with the majority of the top 10 positions locked out by the strongest four teams, Bortoleto registered an impressive pair of eighth-place finishes in Belgium and Silverstone - a season high for the team.

While hoping to remove his own name from any transfer speculation, Bortoleto was also quick to praise team-mate Hulkenberg, and the plus points the German brings to the team. 

“I can say that my spot is filled," he added. "I won’t comment on other people’s contracts, but I really enjoy working with Nico.

“I want to make that very clear. He’s a fast, experienced guy who brings many positive things to the team. I trust in my potential and the work we’re doing.”

Tags:

F1
Audi
2026
Carlos Sainz Jr
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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