Red Bull F1 veteran tipped for sensational IndyCar switch for 2027

Yuki Tsunoda could be set to become the latest Formula 1 talent to make the switch to IndyCar, with Meyer Shank Racing reported to be interested in signing the Japanese driver.

An increasing number of F1 drivers have tried their luck in IndyCar in recent years, with Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 attempts generating perhaps the most headlines.

On the current roster, there remain Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson, with the latter having an Indy 500 victory to his name, while he also narrowly defeated the former Haas driver on the Markham streets last weekend.

Yuki Tsunoda

Of more note to Tsunoda, countryman and former Honda driver Takuma Sato still contests the headline Indy 500 event, with wins in 2017 and 2020.

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Tsunoda is still a Honda-backed driver and tested a Chip Ganassi Racing car at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2024 ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Motorsport.com has now reported that Tsunoda is in contention to secure the #66 Meyer Shank Racing seat, which will become available when Marcus Armstrong assumes the #60 cockpit following Felix Rosenqvist's return to McLaren.

Speaking after his Las Vegas test, Tsunoda told media, "If I have an opportunity and I feel it’s the right time, for sure I would love to.

Sato will provide inspiration for countryman Tsunoda © Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski

"I like the US itself, so I don’t mind living here as well. But I feel like it's not the time because I can’t imagine driving at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, more than a two-hour race and we do more than 200 mph or whatever every lap.

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"For me, it’s scary. I can’t imagine myself driving more than two hours and being in that car. I don’t know. For now, I am not really aiming or thinking about IndyCar, but yeah, why not in the future?"

Meyer Shank Racing is reported to be "looking at all kinds of options", but did not deny the links to Tsunoda.