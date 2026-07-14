President Donald Trump meets IndyCar stars ahead of August's Freedom 250 Grand Prix

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will see drivers race around the White House

President Trump
President Trump
© XPB Images

President Donald Trump has vowed that August's IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be "one of the most unforgettable racing events the world has ever seen".

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is IndyCar's contribution to the continuing celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America.

The race will see cars battle down the National Mall for the first time on a 2.7km, seven-turn layout - six of which are to the left, and one to the right.

Standing between reigning champion Alex Palou and series owner, Roger Penske, Trump said: "I'm thrilled to be here with some of the most extraordinary figures in the history of motorsports and any sport, if you think about it. 

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"As we count down to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, this will be like no other race ever. I don't think anything will ever top what we're going to be having. It just happened with UFC. It got the highest ratings of any fight in history. This will get the highest ratings of any such race. It'll be one of the most unforgettable racing events the world has ever seen."

Joining Palou on the stage were recent Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist and David Malukas.

"I've watched all three of you recently do very well," added Trump. 

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"Better you than me. I don't want to go 250 miles per hour with two inches separating my car. I don't want to do that. But what you've done has been incredible, the last couple of races. 

"Unprecedented events will take place next month right here in our nation's capital on August 22nd and 23rd. It'll be an awesome display of American patriotism and raw horsepower and ingenuity. 

"You're seeing you're going to see cars at the level that they've never been at before, with cars racing more than 190 miles and even higher than that down Pennsylvania Avenue."

Tags:

IndyCar
2026
President Donald Trump meets IndyCar stars ahead of August's Freedom 250 Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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