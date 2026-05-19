Ex-F1 driver Alexander Rossi has surgery on injuries suffered in huge Indy 500 crash

Ex-Formula 1 driver Alexander Rossi underwent successful surgery on minor injuries suffered in a huge Monday practice crash at the Indianapolis 500.

Rossi, who competed in five grands prix for the Manor Marussia F1 team in 2015, sustained what was described as “minor injuries” to a finger on his left hand and his right ankle in the massive shunt during post-qualifying practice on Monday.

The 34-year-old lost control of his No.20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet and spun off at Turn 2, before violently slamming into the wall rear-first. The impact pitched his car onto its side before spinning back onto the track.

Rossi's destroyed car is recovered

Rossi was then hit by McLaren’s Pato O’Ward side-on. Ex-F1 racer Romain Grosjean was also involved, but along with O’Ward the Dale Coyne Racing driver was released from the infield medical centre following checks.

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The left sidepod of Rossi’s car was ripped off in the incident, while there were visible marks left near the aeroscreen cockpit safety device.

Rossi was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent successful surgery on his injuries before an update on his condition was provided by ECR.

The update stated that Rossi, who narrowly missed out on pole and qualified second for the 110th running of the Indy 500, intends to take part in final practice for Sunday’s race on Friday.

“Rossi is in good spirits and has no additional injuries,” ECR said.

“Rossi’s recovery will be under the care of INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer and the INDYCAR medical team. His progress will continue to be evaluated with the full intent of participating in final practice on Friday, May 22 and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24.

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“The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew will prepare a backup car and return to the track for final practice on Friday, May 22.”

Rossi, whose best finish in the IndyCar Series was runner-up in 2018, won the Indy 500 in 2016 - the first of eighth wins in the championship.

Rossi qualified second for the 2026 Indy 500

O’Ward and Grosjean react to the crash

O’Ward, who collided with Rossi, described the crash from his perspective.

"I saw Rossi spinning and it's really tough to stop these cars, especially in the middle of the corner when you smash the brake," O'Ward said.

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"I was just trying to get away but as soon as I pulled the car down - because I knew Rossi's car was going to bounce off the wall - that's when the rear kind of went from me, and I lost it there. Just feel for the guys that have to rebuild the car.”

Grosjean, who was also caught up, said: "Most important thing is that everyone is okay. It happens. Rossi spun, Pato spun trying to avoid, and I also spun.

“Not ideal. It's going to take some time to work on the car. Hoping that Friday's a dry day so we get two hours of practice, and make sure the car is as good as the one we had here, and go race.

"I had to go down to the left to avoid the cars on the right-hand side, and that was at the highest point of Gs, and I had to brake, slow down, and the car just spun. Shit happens."