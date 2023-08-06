2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville – Full Race Results

2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 2 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 5 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 7 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 10 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 12 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 13 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 16 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 17 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 18 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 19 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 20 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 21 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 22 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 24 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 26 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 27 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Kyle Kirkwood is quickly establishing himself as the alpha dog at Andretti Autosport. The driver of the No. 27 Honda earned his second career win today in Nashville, and has the only two victories for the four-car team this season. Kirkwood used strategy and pure speed to rocket his way to the front of the field, and was not challenged in the closing laps of the race. Both of his wins have come on street courses, as he won earlier in the year at Long Beach.

Pole sitter Scott McLaughlin had a nearly identical weekend as last year, finishing runner-up yet again. Championship leader Alex Palou joined those two on the podium, and added to his lead going into the final four races. Nashville native Josef Newgarden came up one spot short in landing on the podium at his home race. Scott Dixon rounded out the top-five on Sunday, as he remains the only driver to finish inside the top-five (2nd, 1st, 5th) in all three Nashville races.

Romain Grosjean had a solid day but didn't have grip in the tires when he needed it, but still managed a 6th place result. He led laps and brought the car home in one piece, which has been the focus for the No. 28 team. Former Nashville winner Marcus Ericsson came home 7th and Pato O'Ward finished 8th to lead the way for Arrow McLaren Racing. Christian Lundgaard and Will Power completed the top-ten on Sunday.

Just like in 2021, a red flag set up a frantic finish to the race today when three cars piled up into the tire barriers. Kirkwood was in the lead and was able to fend off any challengers in the three-lap shootout. Colton Herta also slid into the wall, which was a theme for him today. Rinus VeeKay was penalized after making contact with Alexander Rossi in a high-speed section of the track. David Malukas was running inside the top-five when a mechanical failure on his car ended his day.

Linus Lundqvist was the feel-good story of the weekend, as he filled in for the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing. The reigning Indy NXT champion did a masterful job in his IndyCar debut, qualifying 11th and running inside the top-ten for most of the race. It all came to a disappointing end when the front end of his car slid into the wall with 12 laps to go.

Previous Nashville winners

2022: Scott Dixon

2021: Marcus Ericsson