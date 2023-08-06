2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 3 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 4 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 6 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 7 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 9 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 12 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 14 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 16 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 17 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 18 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 20 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 21 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 22 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 24 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 25 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 26 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 27 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin backed up his pole from Nashville last season with a monster lap in the final round today. It is the first pole of the season for McLaughlin, who was the only Team Penske driver to make the Firestone Fast Six. Pato O'Ward will start alongside McLaughlin on the front row. Colton Herta and championship points leader Alex Palou share Row 2 and David Malukas and Romain Grosjean start from Row 3 on Sunday.

Will Power just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six, but will start alongside Kyle Kirkwood in Row 4. Nashville native Josef Newgarden will start his home race in Row 5 next to Alexander Rossi. Linus Lundqvist is making his IndyCar debut, filling in for the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda. The rookie did a tremendous job in his first outing, qualifying in 11th position.

Defending race winner Scott Dixon crashed in the second round of qualifying and will start 12th tomorrow. The six-time series champion is still searching for his first win this season, as he looks to extend his record of consecutive seasons (18) with at least one victory. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will tie Tony Kanan for the most consecutive starts (318) when he takes the green flag tomorrow.

Christian Lundgaard and Felix Rosenqvist each just missed out on advancing out of the first round and will start from Row 7 tomorrow. Graham Rahal rounded out the top 15 in qualifying and will line up directly behind his teammate. The only real surprise from qualifying was 2021 race winner Marcus Ericsson, who struggled to find pace and will start 20th tomorrow.

Previous Nashville winners

2022: Scott Dixon

2021: Marcus Ericsson