INDYCAR: Scott McLaughlin Earns Music City GP Pole at Nashville - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
6 Aug 2023
2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Nashville, where DRIVER earned pole position for the race.

2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
2Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
3Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
4Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
6Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
7Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
8Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
9Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
10Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
11Linus LundqvistMeyer Shank RacingHonda
12Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
13Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
14Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
15Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
16Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
17Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
18Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
19Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
20Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
21Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
22Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
23Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
24Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
25Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
26Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
27Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet

Scott McLaughlin backed up his pole from Nashville last season with a monster lap in the final round today. It is the first pole of the season for McLaughlin, who was the only Team Penske driver to make the Firestone Fast Six. Pato O'Ward will start alongside McLaughlin on the front row. Colton Herta and championship points leader Alex Palou share Row 2 and David Malukas and Romain Grosjean start from Row 3 on Sunday.

Will Power just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six, but will start alongside Kyle Kirkwood in Row 4. Nashville native Josef Newgarden will start his home race in Row 5 next to Alexander Rossi. Linus Lundqvist is making his IndyCar debut, filling in for the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda. The rookie did a tremendous job in his first outing, qualifying in 11th position.

Defending race winner Scott Dixon crashed in the second round of qualifying and will start 12th tomorrow. The six-time series champion is still searching for his first win this season, as he looks to extend his record of consecutive seasons (18) with at least one victory. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will tie Tony Kanan for the most consecutive starts (318) when he takes the green flag tomorrow.

Christian Lundgaard and Felix Rosenqvist each just missed out on advancing out of the first round and will start from Row 7 tomorrow. Graham Rahal rounded out the top 15 in qualifying and will line up directly behind his teammate. The only real surprise from qualifying was 2021 race winner Marcus Ericsson, who struggled to find pace and will start 20th tomorrow.

Previous Nashville winners

2022: Scott Dixon

2021: Marcus Ericsson