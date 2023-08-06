2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Scott McLaughlin Earns Music City GP Pole at Nashville - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Nashville, where DRIVER earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|3
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|4
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|6
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|7
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Linus Lundqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|12
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|13
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|14
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|16
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|17
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|18
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|21
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|23
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|25
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|27
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin backed up his pole from Nashville last season with a monster lap in the final round today. It is the first pole of the season for McLaughlin, who was the only Team Penske driver to make the Firestone Fast Six. Pato O'Ward will start alongside McLaughlin on the front row. Colton Herta and championship points leader Alex Palou share Row 2 and David Malukas and Romain Grosjean start from Row 3 on Sunday.
Will Power just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six, but will start alongside Kyle Kirkwood in Row 4. Nashville native Josef Newgarden will start his home race in Row 5 next to Alexander Rossi. Linus Lundqvist is making his IndyCar debut, filling in for the injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda. The rookie did a tremendous job in his first outing, qualifying in 11th position.
Defending race winner Scott Dixon crashed in the second round of qualifying and will start 12th tomorrow. The six-time series champion is still searching for his first win this season, as he looks to extend his record of consecutive seasons (18) with at least one victory. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will tie Tony Kanan for the most consecutive starts (318) when he takes the green flag tomorrow.
Christian Lundgaard and Felix Rosenqvist each just missed out on advancing out of the first round and will start from Row 7 tomorrow. Graham Rahal rounded out the top 15 in qualifying and will line up directly behind his teammate. The only real surprise from qualifying was 2021 race winner Marcus Ericsson, who struggled to find pace and will start 20th tomorrow.
Previous Nashville winners
2022: Scott Dixon
2021: Marcus Ericsson