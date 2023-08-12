Driver Ratings for 2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis

Scott Dixon: 10

In typical Scott Dixon fashion, he recovered from a spin and won the race.

Graham Rahal: 10

The pole sitter nearly capped off a flawless weekend with his first win in six years.

Pato O'Ward: 9

The Arrow McLaren cars finally had race speed and were able to get two cars inside the top-five.

Christian Lundgaard: 9

Another strong run for the talented young driver as RLL Racing flexed its muscle.

Alexander Rossi: 9

Rossi badly needed a good finish and he got it today at a track that he is very familiar with.

Will Power: 8

It wasn't a bad day for Power, but none of the Team Penske cars were able to contend for the win today.

Alex Palou: 7

On the track, Palou was executing like he has all season and still has not finished worse than 8th this year.

Scott McLaughlin: 7

Just an average race for McLaughlin as Penske just didn't have it today.

Kyle Kirkwood: 7

Another top-ten to lead the way for Andretti has Kirkwood looking more and more like the alpha dog.

Marcus Ericsson: 6

Top-ten finishes are nice, but Ericsson was definitely expecting more from this one.

Rinus VeeKay: 6

Arguably the best race of the season for VeeKay, who has not had many bright spots over the last few years.

Linus Lundqvist: 8

The Indy Lights champ continues to show promise with a great 12th place result in his second career race.

Colton Herta: 6

Herta's miserable season continues, as he had trouble early in the race yet again.

Jack Harvey: 4

Not what Harvey was looking for, as this has easily been his best track over the years.

Helio Castroneves: 4

The veteran didn't have any speed today, and finished behind his teammate who was making his second start in the series.

David Malukas: 4

Malukas was caught up in the first-lap incident and had another rough week.

Callum Ilott: 4

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team is struggling more than we realize.

Romain Grosjean: 3

So much for building on the momentum he had from the last race...

Devlin DeFrancesco: 4

He surprised in qualifying and made a dazzling move at the start of the race to take the lead, but he quickly faded.

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 3

Another poor result coupled with the fact that he likely prevented Rahal from getting to Dixon.

Agustin Canapino: 2

See Ilott, Callum.

Sting Ray Robb: 3

It's never good when a 22nd place finish is a positive step forward.

Santino Ferrucci: 3

Another embarrassing day for AJ Foyt Racing, who had issues with both cars.

Marcus Armstrong: 3

It was a punch in the gut for Armstrong, who was taken out by his teammate on the first lap of the race and had such a great livery on display this weekend.

Josef Newgarden: 1

Goodbye championship hope.

Benjamin Pedersen: 1

The team couldn't even get the engine started in time for the race...

Felix Rosenqvist: 4

Felix had a good day going until his engine let go.