INDYCAR: Driver Ratings for 2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis.
Scott Dixon: 10
In typical Scott Dixon fashion, he recovered from a spin and won the race.
Graham Rahal: 10
The pole sitter nearly capped off a flawless weekend with his first win in six years.
Pato O'Ward: 9
The Arrow McLaren cars finally had race speed and were able to get two cars inside the top-five.
Christian Lundgaard: 9
Another strong run for the talented young driver as RLL Racing flexed its muscle.
Alexander Rossi: 9
Rossi badly needed a good finish and he got it today at a track that he is very familiar with.
Will Power: 8
It wasn't a bad day for Power, but none of the Team Penske cars were able to contend for the win today.
Alex Palou: 7
On the track, Palou was executing like he has all season and still has not finished worse than 8th this year.
Scott McLaughlin: 7
Just an average race for McLaughlin as Penske just didn't have it today.
Kyle Kirkwood: 7
Another top-ten to lead the way for Andretti has Kirkwood looking more and more like the alpha dog.
Marcus Ericsson: 6
Top-ten finishes are nice, but Ericsson was definitely expecting more from this one.
Rinus VeeKay: 6
Arguably the best race of the season for VeeKay, who has not had many bright spots over the last few years.
Linus Lundqvist: 8
The Indy Lights champ continues to show promise with a great 12th place result in his second career race.
Colton Herta: 6
Herta's miserable season continues, as he had trouble early in the race yet again.
Jack Harvey: 4
Not what Harvey was looking for, as this has easily been his best track over the years.
Helio Castroneves: 4
The veteran didn't have any speed today, and finished behind his teammate who was making his second start in the series.
David Malukas: 4
Malukas was caught up in the first-lap incident and had another rough week.
Callum Ilott: 4
The Juncos Hollinger Racing team is struggling more than we realize.
Romain Grosjean: 3
So much for building on the momentum he had from the last race...
Devlin DeFrancesco: 4
He surprised in qualifying and made a dazzling move at the start of the race to take the lead, but he quickly faded.
Ryan Hunter-Reay: 3
Another poor result coupled with the fact that he likely prevented Rahal from getting to Dixon.
Agustin Canapino: 2
See Ilott, Callum.
Sting Ray Robb: 3
It's never good when a 22nd place finish is a positive step forward.
Santino Ferrucci: 3
Another embarrassing day for AJ Foyt Racing, who had issues with both cars.
Marcus Armstrong: 3
It was a punch in the gut for Armstrong, who was taken out by his teammate on the first lap of the race and had such a great livery on display this weekend.
Josef Newgarden: 1
Goodbye championship hope.
Benjamin Pedersen: 1
The team couldn't even get the engine started in time for the race...
Felix Rosenqvist: 4
Felix had a good day going until his engine let go.