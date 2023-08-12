INDYCAR: Scott Dixon Wins Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis – Full Race Results

Chad Smith's picture
12 Aug 2023
2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis, won by Scott Dixon.

2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
2Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
3Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
5Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
6Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
7Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
8Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
9Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
10Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
11Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
12Linus LundqvistMeyer Shank RacingHonda
13Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
14Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
15Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
16David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
17Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
18Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
19Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
20Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
21Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
22Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
23Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
24Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
25Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
27Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet

Scott Dixon broke two IndyCar records today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. When he crossed the yard of bricks to take the green flag, he set the new record for most consecutive starts (319) and when he took the checkered flag, he extended his incredible winning streak. The six-time series champion has now won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons. His first victory of the season also vaulted him into second place in the championship standings with three races remaining.

It was a sensational performance by Dixon, who was actually involved in an accident on the opening lap. He recovered from the spin and was able to hold off a hard-charging Graham Rahal in the closing laps. Rahal started on pole position, and was considerably faster than Dixon over the final stint, but lapped traffic and used tires ultimately caused him to come up just short of his first win in six years.

Just as he did in the road course race in May, Pato O'Ward finished on the podium. His teammate Alexander Rossi won this race last August, and backed it up with a top-five finish today. Christian Lundgaard finished 4th after starting on the front row, putting a bow on a fantastic weekend for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Will Power, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top-ten on Saturday.

There was only one caution during the race, which occurred on the opening lap with Palou made contact with his teammate Marcus Armstrong. Dixon spun as well, spelling trouble for three of the four Chip Ganassi Racing cars. Romain Grosjean could not slow and got into the back of Dixon, but then Josef Newgarden came crashing in and went up and on top of Armstrong's car. It was a fatal blow to the title hopes for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner.

Newgarden finished 25th and now effectively out of the championship picture. With just three races remaining, Palou has essentially locked up his second title. Palou is making headlines again, as he has reportedly changed course once again in terms of his driving future. Instead of going to Arrow McLaren's IndyCar program, the 26-year old is likely to stay put at Ganassi. He collected another top-ten result today, and has not finished worse than 8th all season long.

Previous IMS Road Course winners

2023: Alex Palou

2022: Alexander Rossi

2022: Colton Herta

2021: Will Power

2021: Rinus VeeKay

2020: Will Power

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Will Power

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Will Power

2014: Simon Pagenaud