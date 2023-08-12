2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis – Full Race Results

2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 5 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 9 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 10 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 12 Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 13 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 14 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 19 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 23 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 24 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 25 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 27 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Scott Dixon broke two IndyCar records today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. When he crossed the yard of bricks to take the green flag, he set the new record for most consecutive starts (319) and when he took the checkered flag, he extended his incredible winning streak. The six-time series champion has now won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons. His first victory of the season also vaulted him into second place in the championship standings with three races remaining.

It was a sensational performance by Dixon, who was actually involved in an accident on the opening lap. He recovered from the spin and was able to hold off a hard-charging Graham Rahal in the closing laps. Rahal started on pole position, and was considerably faster than Dixon over the final stint, but lapped traffic and used tires ultimately caused him to come up just short of his first win in six years.

Just as he did in the road course race in May, Pato O'Ward finished on the podium. His teammate Alexander Rossi won this race last August, and backed it up with a top-five finish today. Christian Lundgaard finished 4th after starting on the front row, putting a bow on a fantastic weekend for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Will Power, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top-ten on Saturday.

There was only one caution during the race, which occurred on the opening lap with Palou made contact with his teammate Marcus Armstrong. Dixon spun as well, spelling trouble for three of the four Chip Ganassi Racing cars. Romain Grosjean could not slow and got into the back of Dixon, but then Josef Newgarden came crashing in and went up and on top of Armstrong's car. It was a fatal blow to the title hopes for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner.

Newgarden finished 25th and now effectively out of the championship picture. With just three races remaining, Palou has essentially locked up his second title. Palou is making headlines again, as he has reportedly changed course once again in terms of his driving future. Instead of going to Arrow McLaren's IndyCar program, the 26-year old is likely to stay put at Ganassi. He collected another top-ten result today, and has not finished worse than 8th all season long.

Previous IMS Road Course winners

2023: Alex Palou

2022: Alexander Rossi

2022: Colton Herta

2021: Will Power

2021: Rinus VeeKay

2020: Will Power

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Will Power

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Will Power

2014: Simon Pagenaud