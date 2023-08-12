2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon Wins Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis, won by Scott Dixon.
|2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|5
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|7
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|9
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Linus Lundqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|13
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|14
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|16
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|17
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|19
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|20
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|23
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|25
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
Scott Dixon broke two IndyCar records today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. When he crossed the yard of bricks to take the green flag, he set the new record for most consecutive starts (319) and when he took the checkered flag, he extended his incredible winning streak. The six-time series champion has now won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons. His first victory of the season also vaulted him into second place in the championship standings with three races remaining.
It was a sensational performance by Dixon, who was actually involved in an accident on the opening lap. He recovered from the spin and was able to hold off a hard-charging Graham Rahal in the closing laps. Rahal started on pole position, and was considerably faster than Dixon over the final stint, but lapped traffic and used tires ultimately caused him to come up just short of his first win in six years.
Just as he did in the road course race in May, Pato O'Ward finished on the podium. His teammate Alexander Rossi won this race last August, and backed it up with a top-five finish today. Christian Lundgaard finished 4th after starting on the front row, putting a bow on a fantastic weekend for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Will Power, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top-ten on Saturday.
There was only one caution during the race, which occurred on the opening lap with Palou made contact with his teammate Marcus Armstrong. Dixon spun as well, spelling trouble for three of the four Chip Ganassi Racing cars. Romain Grosjean could not slow and got into the back of Dixon, but then Josef Newgarden came crashing in and went up and on top of Armstrong's car. It was a fatal blow to the title hopes for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner.
Newgarden finished 25th and now effectively out of the championship picture. With just three races remaining, Palou has essentially locked up his second title. Palou is making headlines again, as he has reportedly changed course once again in terms of his driving future. Instead of going to Arrow McLaren's IndyCar program, the 26-year old is likely to stay put at Ganassi. He collected another top-ten result today, and has not finished worse than 8th all season long.
Previous IMS Road Course winners
2023: Alex Palou
2022: Alexander Rossi
2022: Colton Herta
2021: Will Power
2021: Rinus VeeKay
2020: Will Power
2020: Josef Newgarden
2020: Scott Dixon
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Will Power
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Will Power
2014: Simon Pagenaud