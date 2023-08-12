INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Indianapolis

If the championship was not decided coming into today's race at Indianapolis, it is certainly over now. Josef Newgarden had a slim shot to catch Alex Palou over the final four races of the season, but the Indy 500 winner was involved in a crash on the opening lap of the race today. Newgarden was digging out of a hole the rest of the day and finished 25th. He is now 105 points behind Palou and will need a miracle to win his third title this year.

Scott Dixon had a tremendous day, even by his standards. The six-time series champion set two all-time records in this race, and moved up to second in the championship with the victory. Dixon now holds the record for most consecutive starts (319) and the most consecutive seasons (19) with at least one win. He is 101 points behind his teammate Palou, but has been incredible consistent this year.

Scott McLaughlin fell 144 points behind Palou but remains fourth in the standings. Pato O'Ward climbed back into the top-five with his podium finish today. The only other movement in the standings was Pato's Arrow McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi moving back into tenth after his top-five result today.

With Palou running away with the championship, the focus now is actually towards the bottom of the standings. The Leaders Circle money that is awarded to the top 22 finishing teams is worth well over $1 million per entry. There are several teams battling to get in over these last three races of the season. That will be one of the storylines to follow as the season gets closer to the finish line.