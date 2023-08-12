INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Indianapolis

INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis

12 Aug 2023
A look at the current driver championship points standings after Scott Dixon's win on the road course at Indianapolis.

If the championship was not decided coming into today's race at Indianapolis, it is certainly over now. Josef Newgarden had a slim shot to catch Alex Palou over the final four races of the season, but the Indy 500 winner was involved in a crash on the opening lap of the race today. Newgarden was digging out of a hole the rest of the day and finished 25th. He is now 105 points behind Palou and will need a miracle to win his third title this year.

Scott Dixon had a tremendous day, even by his standards. The six-time series champion set two all-time records in this race, and moved up to second in the championship with the victory. Dixon now holds the record for most consecutive starts (319) and the most consecutive seasons (19) with at least one win. He is 101 points behind his teammate Palou, but has been incredible consistent this year.

Scott McLaughlin fell 144 points behind Palou but remains fourth in the standings. Pato O'Ward climbed back into the top-five with his podium finish today. The only other movement in the standings was Pato's Arrow McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi moving back into tenth after his top-five result today.

With Palou running away with the championship, the focus now is actually towards the bottom of the standings. The Leaders Circle money that is awarded to the top 22 finishing teams is worth well over $1 million per entry. There are several teams battling to get in over these last three races of the season. That will be one of the storylines to follow as the season gets closer to the finish line.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda539
2Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda438
3Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet434
4Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet395
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet388
6Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda377
7Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet365
8Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda330
9Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda312
10Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet306
11Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda302
12Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda253
13Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet246
14Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda241
15Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet218
16Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet216
17David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda195
18Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda179
19Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda177
20Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet170
21Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet151
22Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda146
23Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda145
24Conor Daly  120
25Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda113
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet102
27Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda88