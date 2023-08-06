INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Nashville

The 2023 championship still belongs to Alex Palou, who takes an 84 point lead into the final four races of the season. Nashville native Josef Newgarden finished 4th today at his home track, but Palou was ahead of him once again, celebrating on the podium. Unless he suffers a monumental meltdown to close the season, Palou will earn his second IndyCar championship next month.

Behind Newgarden are a pair of Scotts, in Dixon and McLaughlin. The six-time series champion is still searching for his first win of the season, but is running out of opportunities. The top-five spots in the standings are all occupied by Ganassi and Team Penske, which should not come as a surprise. These two powerhouse organizations have won every championship since 2012.

Pato O'Ward remains sixth in the standings, ahead of reigning series champion Will Power. Christian Lundgaard holds steady in eight place, with today's race winner Kyle Kirkwood moving up to ninth. His Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Herta rounds out the top-ten after 13 races.

Four drivers still have a realistic shot at the title, but it is likely going to be a two-horse race between Palou and Newgarden. It will be a tall task for Newgarden to overcome the deficit in four races, given how strong Palou has been this season. Anything can happen in this final stretch, but the next stop is the IMS road course. Palou won that race in early May, but Newgarden got the historic victory on the oval two weeks later.