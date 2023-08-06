INDYCAR: Driver Ratings for 2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville.
Kyle Kirkwood: 10
The sophomore driver is cementing himself as the alpha dog in his first season with Andretti Autosport.
Scott McLaughlin: 9
Another Nashville pole, another Nashville runner-up for the Team Penske driver.
Alex Palou: 9
Yet another podium finish for Palou, who extended his championship lead with just four races remaining.
Josef Newgarden: 9
It was a great day for the hometown racer, who climbed his way to the front, but he still finished behind Palou.
Scott Dixon: 8
Although he was never in position to win the race, it was a third consecutive top-five finish for Dixon at Nashville.
Romain Grosjean: 8
A 6th place finish almost felt like a podium for Grosjean, who kept it clean, led some laps, and brought the car home in one piece.
Marcus Ericsson: 6
It was an odd weekend for Ericsson, who was at both ends of the spectrum at times but still earned a solid 7th place finish.
Pato O'Ward: 7
Arrow McLaren didn't have race-winning cars this weekend, but Pato made the most of the situation and earned another top-ten result.
Christian Lundgaard: 7
Lundgaard once again led the way for an RLL Racing team that is still trying to figure things out.
Will Power: 7
Power was frustrated by his mistake in qualifying, and was never able to find his way to the front on Sunday.
Helio Castroneves: 8
This was the best race of the season for Castroneves, and a solid weekend overall for Meyer Shank Racing.
Callum Ilott: 7
Ilott didn't have any highlights this weekend but still a decent day for the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver.
Marcus Armstrong: 7
Given his performances already this season, this weekend seemed like somewhat of a disappointment for the talented rookie.
Rinus VeeKay: 5
A decent run was thrown away yet again as VeeKay was penalized for making side contact with Alexander Rossi in a high-speed section of the track.
Graham Rahal: 6
This was another mediocre run for Rahal, finishing in the middle of the pack once again.
Ryan Hunter-Reay: 6
Not a bad day for the veteran, as he continues to make slow and steady progress with Ed Carpenter Racing.
Sting Ray Robb: 6
There were no issues for the rookie or his team this weekend, which is a positive takeaway.
Santino Ferrucci: 5
The AJ Foyt Racing cars are not known for their strength on street courses, so this result was not much of a surprise.
Alexander Rossi: 3
He was nearly taken out by VeeKay, but even before that, Rossi struggled to keep pace with the front of the field.
Agustin Canapino: 5
Before he got into the run-off area on the final restart, Canapino was having a decent day making clean passes on track.
Colton Herta: 2
A great qualifying Saturday and a terrible race on Sunday. Rinse and repeat for Herta, who continues to have issues when the green flag waves.
Felix Rosenqvist: 5
Felix had a mostly positive day until the incident in the closing laps when he got into the tire barriers.
Benjamin Pedersen: 3
The rookie was involved in the three-car pileup, but was also a non-factor today.
Jack Harvey: 4
Harvey showed some improvement early on in the race, but that ended when he slid head-first into the wall later in the day.
Linus Lundqvist: 8
A sensational debut for the rookie, who was running inside the top-five without his hood scoop for much of the day. The end result was just a tiny mistake, that could have happened to anyone.
Devlin DeFrancesco: 5
Nothing positive came from Devlin's weekend, other than the fact that he had an amazing livery.
David Malukas: 7
Malukas had a great run going inside the top-five when a mechanical failure on his Dale Coyne Racing Honda ended his day early.