Driver Ratings for 2023 Big Machine Music City GP at Nashville

Kyle Kirkwood: 10

The sophomore driver is cementing himself as the alpha dog in his first season with Andretti Autosport.

Scott McLaughlin: 9

Another Nashville pole, another Nashville runner-up for the Team Penske driver.

Alex Palou: 9

Yet another podium finish for Palou, who extended his championship lead with just four races remaining.

Josef Newgarden: 9

It was a great day for the hometown racer, who climbed his way to the front, but he still finished behind Palou.

Scott Dixon: 8

Although he was never in position to win the race, it was a third consecutive top-five finish for Dixon at Nashville.

Romain Grosjean: 8

A 6th place finish almost felt like a podium for Grosjean, who kept it clean, led some laps, and brought the car home in one piece.

Marcus Ericsson: 6

It was an odd weekend for Ericsson, who was at both ends of the spectrum at times but still earned a solid 7th place finish.

Pato O'Ward: 7

Arrow McLaren didn't have race-winning cars this weekend, but Pato made the most of the situation and earned another top-ten result.

Christian Lundgaard: 7

Lundgaard once again led the way for an RLL Racing team that is still trying to figure things out.

Will Power: 7

Power was frustrated by his mistake in qualifying, and was never able to find his way to the front on Sunday.

Helio Castroneves: 8

This was the best race of the season for Castroneves, and a solid weekend overall for Meyer Shank Racing.

Callum Ilott: 7

Ilott didn't have any highlights this weekend but still a decent day for the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver.

Marcus Armstrong: 7

Given his performances already this season, this weekend seemed like somewhat of a disappointment for the talented rookie.

Rinus VeeKay: 5

A decent run was thrown away yet again as VeeKay was penalized for making side contact with Alexander Rossi in a high-speed section of the track.

Graham Rahal: 6

This was another mediocre run for Rahal, finishing in the middle of the pack once again.

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 6

Not a bad day for the veteran, as he continues to make slow and steady progress with Ed Carpenter Racing.

Sting Ray Robb: 6

There were no issues for the rookie or his team this weekend, which is a positive takeaway.

Santino Ferrucci: 5

The AJ Foyt Racing cars are not known for their strength on street courses, so this result was not much of a surprise.

Alexander Rossi: 3

He was nearly taken out by VeeKay, but even before that, Rossi struggled to keep pace with the front of the field.

Agustin Canapino: 5

Before he got into the run-off area on the final restart, Canapino was having a decent day making clean passes on track.

Colton Herta: 2

A great qualifying Saturday and a terrible race on Sunday. Rinse and repeat for Herta, who continues to have issues when the green flag waves.

Felix Rosenqvist: 5

Felix had a mostly positive day until the incident in the closing laps when he got into the tire barriers.

Benjamin Pedersen: 3

The rookie was involved in the three-car pileup, but was also a non-factor today.

Jack Harvey: 4

Harvey showed some improvement early on in the race, but that ended when he slid head-first into the wall later in the day.

Linus Lundqvist: 8

A sensational debut for the rookie, who was running inside the top-five without his hood scoop for much of the day. The end result was just a tiny mistake, that could have happened to anyone.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 5

Nothing positive came from Devlin's weekend, other than the fact that he had an amazing livery.

David Malukas: 7

Malukas had a great run going inside the top-five when a mechanical failure on his Dale Coyne Racing Honda ended his day early.