2026 IndyCar Indy 500: Full race results

Full results from the 2026 Indianapolis 500.

The 110th Indianapolis 500
The 110th Indianapolis 500
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Felix Rosenqvist became the latest winner of the Indianapolis 500 in a chaotic and record-breaking race. 

The 110th running of the Indy 500 set new records for the number of changes of the lead, 70, and the closest ever finish, at just 0.0232s. 

Rosenqvist did not appear to be in contention for the race win for the majority of the 200-lap distance, but a call with around 70 laps remaining to shift off the regular pit strategy ultimately won the race. 

David Malukas can leave with his head held high, having lapped on the regular plan, but recovered back to the front - something that neither Alex Palou nor Scott McLaughlin could manage.

Also on the alternate strategy was McLaren's Pato O'Ward. However, he stopped two laps earlier than the Swede, and the extra fuel saving on his final stint allowed Rosenqvist to keep pace and ultimately make the pass.

For the first 150-odd laps, Palou, McLaughlin, Malukas and home hero Conor Daly appeared to be the drivers to beat, managing the lead despite shifting places as a quartet with regularity.

Scott Dixon briefly put his car to the front, a position he held during a red flag period for rain, but the 2008 winner endured a poor restart and dropped to fifth. 

Among the retirees was Josef Newgarden, who had made storming progress from 23rd place on the grid, but lost control during a restart, clipping the treacherous Turn 4 kerb. 

The second red flag of the day came with just a handful of laps remaining, after Caio Collet made heavy contact with the Turn 2 wall, causing flames to erupt from the right-hand side of his AJ Foyt Racing entry.

A full rundown of the results from the 110th Indianapolis 500 is below. 

2026 Indianapolis 500 Full Race Results

2026 Indianapolis 500 Full Race Result

PosNo.DriverTeamEngineGap
160Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda200 laps
212David MalukasTeam PenskeChevrolet+0.0232s
33Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet+0.4205s
45Pato O'WardMcLarenChevrolet+0.4271s
566Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianHonda+0.4360s
676Rinus VeekayJuncos Hollinger Racing with Dreyer and Reinbold RacingChevrolet+1.0760s
710Alex PalouChip GanassiHonda+1.0946s
814Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet+1.5751s
918Romain GrosjeanDale Coyne RacingHonda+2.0730s
1075Takuma SatoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda+2.4507s
116Nolan SiegelMcLarenChevrolet+2.6776s
1223Conor DalyDreyer and Reinbold RacingChevrolet+2.7237s
1328Marcus EricssonAndrettiHonda+3.3215s
148Kyffin SimpsonChip GanassiHonda+3.8061s
159Scott DixonChip GanassiHonda+3.8431s
1627Kyle KirkwoodAndrettiHonda+5.2271s
177Christian LundgaardMcLarenChevrolet+6.3017s
1847Mick SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda+14.9305s
1919Dennis HaugerDale Coyne RacingHonda+1 lap
2015Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda+1 lap
2145Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda+1 lap
2224Jack HarveyDreyer and Reinbold RacingChevrolet+1 lap
2377Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet+1 lap
2451Jacob AbelAbel MotorsportsChevrolet+1 lap
DNF06Helio CastronevesMeyer ShankHondaDNF
DNF4Caio ColletAJ Foyt RacingChevroletDNF
DNF21Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter RacingChevroletDNF
DNF2Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevroletDNF
DNF26Will PowerAndrettiHondaDNF
DNF20Alexander RossiEd Carpenter RacingChevroletDNF
DNF33Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevroletDNF
DNF31Ryan Hunter-ReayMcLaren with Legacy Motor ClubChevroletDNF
DNF11Katherine LeggeHMD Motorsports with AJ FoytChevroletDNF

 

2026 Indy 500: Full race results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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