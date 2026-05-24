2026 IndyCar Indy 500: Full race results
Full results from the 2026 Indianapolis 500.
Felix Rosenqvist became the latest winner of the Indianapolis 500 in a chaotic and record-breaking race.
The 110th running of the Indy 500 set new records for the number of changes of the lead, 70, and the closest ever finish, at just 0.0232s.
Rosenqvist did not appear to be in contention for the race win for the majority of the 200-lap distance, but a call with around 70 laps remaining to shift off the regular pit strategy ultimately won the race.
David Malukas can leave with his head held high, having lapped on the regular plan, but recovered back to the front - something that neither Alex Palou nor Scott McLaughlin could manage.
Also on the alternate strategy was McLaren's Pato O'Ward. However, he stopped two laps earlier than the Swede, and the extra fuel saving on his final stint allowed Rosenqvist to keep pace and ultimately make the pass.
For the first 150-odd laps, Palou, McLaughlin, Malukas and home hero Conor Daly appeared to be the drivers to beat, managing the lead despite shifting places as a quartet with regularity.
Scott Dixon briefly put his car to the front, a position he held during a red flag period for rain, but the 2008 winner endured a poor restart and dropped to fifth.
Among the retirees was Josef Newgarden, who had made storming progress from 23rd place on the grid, but lost control during a restart, clipping the treacherous Turn 4 kerb.
The second red flag of the day came with just a handful of laps remaining, after Caio Collet made heavy contact with the Turn 2 wall, causing flames to erupt from the right-hand side of his AJ Foyt Racing entry.
A full rundown of the results from the 110th Indianapolis 500 is below.
2026 Indianapolis 500 Full Race Results
2026 Indianapolis 500 Full Race Result
|Pos
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|Gap
|1
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|200 laps
|2
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|+0.0232s
|3
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|+0.4205s
|4
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|McLaren
|Chevrolet
|+0.4271s
|5
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|+0.4360s
|6
|76
|Rinus Veekay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing with Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1.0760s
|7
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|Honda
|+1.0946s
|8
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1.5751s
|9
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|+2.0730s
|10
|75
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|+2.4507s
|11
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|McLaren
|Chevrolet
|+2.6776s
|12
|23
|Conor Daly
|Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2.7237s
|13
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti
|Honda
|+3.3215s
|14
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi
|Honda
|+3.8061s
|15
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|Honda
|+3.8431s
|16
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|Honda
|+5.2271s
|17
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|McLaren
|Chevrolet
|+6.3017s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|+14.9305s
|19
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|+1 lap
|20
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|+1 lap
|21
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|+1 lap
|22
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1 lap
|23
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1 lap
|24
|51
|Jacob Abel
|Abel Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+1 lap
|DNF
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|Honda
|DNF
|DNF
|4
|Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|DNF
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|DNF
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|DNF
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti
|Honda
|DNF
|DNF
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|DNF
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|DNF
|31
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|McLaren with Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|DNF
|11
|Katherine Legge
|HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt
|Chevrolet
|DNF