The five ex-F1 drivers going for glory at this year's Indy 500

Five ex-Formula 1 drivers will feature in a stacked field at this year’s Indy 500.

The Indy 500, dubbed “the greatest spectacle in racing” and one of the highlights on the motorsport calendar, takes place this weekend on Sunday 24 May.

There will be some familiar faces taking part as 33 drivers battle it out for victory at over 200mph around a 2.5-mile oval at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here are the ex-F1 drivers who will be racing in the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the famous Brickyard…

Mick Schumacher

Schumacher is making his Indy 500 debut

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Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary seven-time world champion Michael, raced in F1 with Haas for two seasons between 2021 and 2022.

The 27-year-old German scored a total of 12 points in 43 starts and managed a best finish of sixth at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

Schumacher lost his F1 drive at the end of 2022 following several heavy crashes that cost Haas huge sums of money.

Following his F1 exit, the 2020 Formula 2 champion switched to sports cars and raced in the World Endurance Championship, including competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on two occasions.

Schumacher has since moved to America to contest his rookie IndyCar season. 17th in Long Beach has marked his best result so far.

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Schumacher qualified 27th (out of 33) on the grid for his Indy 500 debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Romain Grosjean

Grosjean is yet to win the Indy 500

Romain Grosjean made 179 starts for Renault, Lotus and Haas in F1 between 2009 and 2020, and finished on the podium 10 times.

Grosjean’s F1 career ended with his miraculous escape from a terrifying fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, which left him with burn injuries and scarring to his hands.

The 40-year-old Frenchman has since raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours, IMSA SportsCar Championship and IndyCar.

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Grosjean has claimed six podiums and three pole positions in IndyCar. He has raced at the Indy 500 on three occasions, managing a best result of 19th in 2024.

For the 2026 Indy 500, Grosjean will line up from 24th on the grid for Dale Coyne Racing.

Marcus Ericsson

Ericsson raced for Caterham and Sauber

Marcus Ericsson had a fairly unremarkable F1 career between 2014 and 2018 which was largely spent towards the back of the midfield with Caterham and Sauber.

Ericsson scored a total of 18 points in 97 starts, with his best result of eighth place coming at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.

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The 35-year-old Swede has enjoyed greater success in his six-year IndyCar career, racking up four victories, 11 podiums and one pole since debuting in 2019. Ericsson has finished sixth in the championship on three occasions.

Ericsson’s greatest achievement was winning the 2022 Indy 500 championship title with Chip Ganassi Racing. Now an Andretti driver, Ericsson has qualified 17th on the grid for his latest attempt at Indy 500 glory.

Alexander Rossi

Rossi raced on home soil at the 2015 United States Grand Prix

Alexander Rossi only contested five grands prix with the Manor F1 team in 2015, including his home race at the United States Grand Prix at COTA, where he claimed his best result of 12th.

Rossi is a highly experienced IndyCar racer and embarking on his 11th season in 2026. He has won eight IndyCar races, finished on the podium 30 times and been on pole on seven occasions.

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The 34-year-old Californian's most successful season came in 2018 when he finished runner-up to Scott Dixon, before coming third the following season.

Rossi incredibly won the Indy 500 on his first attempt as a rookie in 2016 and is looking to add another victory this year, having qualified second.

However, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver’s preparations have suffered a setback after he sustained minor injuries that required surgery following a huge crash in the penultimate practice session on Monday.

Takuma Sato

Sato graced the F1 podium once, but is a two-time Indy 500 champion

Takuma Sato competed in F1 from 2002 to 2008, racking up 90 starts for Jordan, BAR and Super Aguri. Sato took his one and only podium finish at the 2004 United States Grand Prix.

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Indeed, it has been on American soil where Sato has enjoyed his greatest successes in motorsport. The IndyCar veteran, who now only races part-time, has amassed six victories, 14 podiums and 10 poles since his first IndyCar race back in 2010.

The 49-year-old Japanese racer is a two-time winner of the Indy 500 (2017 and 2020) and is the only Asian driver to win the prestigious race. Sato has qualified 12th for the 2026 edition with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.