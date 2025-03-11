RLL signs Takuma Sato for 2025 Indy 500 return

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has announced that Takuma Sato will join the team for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Sato, who stepped down from full-time IndyCar competition at the end of 2022, will drive RLL’s #75 Honda-powered entry with sponsorship from machine tool manufacturer AMADA AMERICA.

The two-time Indy 500 winner has a long history with RLL, having raced with the squad for the full season in 2012 and again between 2018-2021.

He returned to RLL for a one-off outing in the Indy 500 last year and has been called up by the team again for another appearance in IndyCar’s blue-riband event.

“I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby, Mike, David, and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity,” said Honda driver Sato, who scored the second of his two Indy 500 wins with RLL in 2020.

“Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Takuma Sato, RLL

Sato, now 48-years-old, will join RLL’s full-season drivers Graham Rahal, Devlin de Francesco and Louis Foster at the ‘Greatest Spectacle of Racing’ on 25 May.

“We are excited to have Takuma part of our Indy 500 program again,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal.

“His experience, talent and bravado at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in particular, is evident by his two wins.

“The work ethic he brings, in addition to his attention to detail, adds immeasurable value to our program. We are thrilled to have AMADA return as the primary sponsor for the entry.

“They continue to be an integral part of our racing programs, not only for the Indy 500. We utilize their equipment on a daily basis and couldn’t be happier with our partnership.”