Mick Schumacher still ‘loves’ single-seaters as first IndyCar test looms

Mick Schumacher has admitted that single-seater racing is “still something I burn for” as he prepares for his first IndyCar test.

It was revealed last week that Schumacher will test for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Schumacher will drive for RLL in a private test on October 13 at the Indianapolis road course.

If Schumacher impresses, it’s likely he will make a full-time switch to IndyCar for 2026.

Schumacher is assessing his options after failing to land a drive at Cadillac for the 2026 F1 season. A switch to IndyCar could now be on the cards.

Since leaving F1 at the end of 2022, Schumacher has raced in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

Despite performing well personally, Schumacher’s main passion remains single-seaters.

“One hundred per cent – I have always wanted to do single-seaters,” he said.

“Sportscars has been fun, [but] single-seaters is something I burn for and I love, and I am excited to get back into it.”

Schumacher is eager to try out other racing disciplines, particularly as he’s still young at 26.

“IndyCar has some great talent, and you can see that the races are pretty fun and there are a lot of battles going on,” Schumacher added.

“Also, lots of guys out there I have raced against in the junior formulae, and it will be interesting to see them.

“I do want to try out some different classes. I think it will be very different to this [racing in Hypercar in the WEC], but also, I guess, different to F1.”

Ralf doubts F1 return

With Schumacher switching his focus elsewhere, his uncle, Ralf Schumacher, is doubtful a return to F1 will be likely in the future.

The former Haas driver was in the frame to rejoin the grid with Alpine but was outshone by Jack Doohan in a private test for the team.

Cadillac opted for experience, signing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for 2026.

“He’s been out of Formula 1 for a few years now, you can already say he’s running out of time,” Ralf Schumacher said.

“And you shouldn’t forget, there are already some younger drivers from Formula 2, for example Alex Dunne (19) or Arvid Lindblad (18), both of whom have a good chance of making it to Formula 1 in the near future.

“It doesn’t get any easier for Mick, it has to be said. Statistically speaking, it’s getting harder and harder for Mick, you have to be honest. The longer he is out, the less likely he is to return.”

