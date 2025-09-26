Ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher lands IndyCar test with RLL

Mick Schumacher will test IndyCar machinery for the first time

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher will get his first taste of IndyCar machinery next month.

The German will test for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in a private test at the Indianapolis road course on October 13.

The test will give Schumacher the opportunity to “familiarise himself with the technical specifications of the IndyCar with an eye toward possible participation in the future.”

Since losing his Haas F1 drive to Nico Hulkenberg in 2023, Schumacher has spent most of his racing time in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

Schumacher has failed to secure a full-time seat on the F1 grid again.

He was linked with Alpine last year, but was overlooked, as they signed Jack Doohan.

Similarly, he was linked with Cadillac, who announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their two drivers.

“I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test,” Schumacher said.

“A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity.

“The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds.

“I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of this race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport.”

RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal admitted the thought of having a Schumacher in one of his cars is “very exciting”.

Rahal added: “I have followed Mick’s career from afar, as well as that of his father, so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick as he gets his first experience in an Indy car. Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from.”

The end of Schumacher’s F1 dream?

A switch to IndyCar will signify the likely end of his F1 career.

Schumacher spent two years at Haas before he was replaced.

His rookie F1 season was impressive on paper, dismantling Nikita Mazepin.

However, Kevin Magnussen’s return put Schumacher’s true level of performance in the spotlight.

A run of high-profile, costly crashes ultimately cost Schumacher his seat.

While his form picked up at the end of 2022, particularly on race day, Haas favoured experience.

Schumacher has since been linked with Alpine and Cadillac, but both teams opted for different drivers.

Schumacher has performed well in WEC, suggesting he can still have a long career in motorsport, albeit not F1.

Ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher lands IndyCar test with RLL
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu airs familiar BMW complaint at Aragon WorldSBK
13m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “would like to have more in my hands” at Aragon WorldSBK
56m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
What made Romain Grosjean cry on his farewell F1 test
1h ago
Romain Grosjean drove a 2023 Haas at Mugello
F1 News
Ex-Ferrari F1 chairman hints he would have kept Carlos Sainz alongside Charles Leclerc
2h ago
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Mercedes admit simulator failure contributed to Kimi Antonelli F1 woes
2h ago
Antonelli ended a run of poor form in Baku

More News

WSBK News
WorldSBK teams close in on 2026 signings: “We were planning to announce this week”
2h ago
Sven Blusch. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
Ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher lands IndyCar test with RLL
2h ago
Mick Schumacher
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans News
F1 champion Jenson Button won’t return to Le Mans when WEC career ends
3h ago
Jenson Button
F1 News
Explained: The key to Red Bull’s F1 2025 revival as ‘real test’ awaits
3h ago
Verstappen has won the last two F1 races