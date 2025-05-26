Marcus Ericsson stripped of Indy 500 podium after technical violation

Marcus Ericsson has lost his second place finish in the Indianapolis 500 due to a technical violation, IndyCar announced on Monday.



Post-race checks revealed that the Andretti-entered cars of Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood used “modified Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts”.

This was in contravention of three different regulations, including Rule 14.3.1 which mandates that “all parts provided by an Approved Supplier must be used as supplied without modification unless otherwise approved by INDYCAR and stated in these Rules or in update bulletins.”

As such, Ericsson and Kirkwood have been relegated to 31st and 32nd position respectively in the final classification for the race, while IndyCar has been hit with a fine of $100,000 for each entry.

Ericsson had finished a close runner-up to race winner Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing while Kirkwood was originally classified sixth.

The third car to fail technical checks was that of Prema driver Callum Ilott, who has been demoted to 33rd and last in the updated order. He had provisionally finishedthe race in 12th place.

In Ilott's case, the car did not meet the minimum endplate height and location specification, breaking rule 14.7.6.8 and 14.7.6.4 of the series' technical regulations.

As was the case with Andretti, Prema has been fined a $100,000.

Further, the team managers of all three entries have been suspended for one race.