Marcus Ericsson stripped of Indy 500 podium after technical violation

Three drivers hit with post-race penalties after the Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson
© IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson has lost his second place finish in the Indianapolis 500 due to a technical violation, IndyCar announced on Monday.

Post-race checks revealed that the Andretti-entered cars of Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood used “modified Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts”.

This was in contravention of three different regulations, including Rule 14.3.1 which mandates that “all parts provided by an Approved Supplier must be used as supplied without modification unless otherwise approved by INDYCAR and stated in these Rules or in update bulletins.” 

As such, Ericsson and Kirkwood have been relegated to 31st and 32nd position respectively in the final classification for the race, while IndyCar has been hit with a fine of $100,000 for each entry.

Ericsson had finished a close runner-up to race winner Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing while Kirkwood was originally classified sixth.

The third car to fail technical checks was that of Prema driver Callum Ilott, who has been demoted to 33rd and last in the updated order. He had provisionally finishedthe race in 12th place.

In Ilott's case, the car did not meet the minimum endplate height and location specification, breaking rule 14.7.6.8 and 14.7.6.4 of the series' technical regulations.

As was the case with Andretti, Prema has been fined a $100,000.

Further, the team managers of all three entries have been suspended for one race.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar News
9m ago
Marcus Ericsson stripped of Indy 500 podium after technical violation
Marcus Ericsson
WSBK News
3h ago
Andrea Locatelli makes two-year Yamaha WorldSBK commitment
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen dismisses F1 title talk after “big struggle” in Monaco
Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
5h ago
The Trackhouse team effort behind Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 win
Ross Chastain
F1 News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton left with “empty feeling” after challenging F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
6h ago
James Vowles sent mid-race text to Toto Wolff to apologise for F1 tactics
James Vowles and Toto Wolff
RR News
6h ago
Isle of Man TT “achieved what we wanted to” despite cancelled Monday practice
Isle of Man TT, Rain,
F1 News
7h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem would support Carlos Sainz Sr’s bid for FIA presidency
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA
F1 News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar overcomes double practice crash to deliver “perfect weekend” in Monaco
Isack Hadjar
IndyCar News
7h ago
Conor Daly was “hanging on for dear life” in the Indy 500
Conor Daly