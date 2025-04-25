Takuma Sato involved in 94G crash in Indy 500 testing

Massive crash for the 2017 and 2020 Indy 500 winner.

© IndyCar

IndyCar star Takuma Sato recorded a hefty 94G crash during the Indianapolis 500 Open Test on Thursday.

Sato had just the second-fastest time of the morning session, where the turbo boost level was increased to qualifying specification, when he spun and slammed the wall heavily at Turn 1.

Sato was uninjured and able to walk out of the car unaided, with a visit to the infield medical centre clearing him of any injuries.

“I lost it; I simply lost it,” Sato said. “It’s hard. My body is fine. It’s just the car … I lost the car. That’s heartbreaking.”

The two-time Indy 500 winner later revealed that sensors on his #75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda measured the impact at 94G, meaning he experienced forces equal to ninety-four times his body weight.

“Huge thanks to @IndyCar , @DallaraGroup , and @IMS for creating such a safe environment,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Lost the rear at 233mph (375km/h). The data recorded a 94G impact. Just minor bruises and I’m OK. Really grateful to my crew, sorry for the extra work. We’ll come back stronger for the #Indy500.”

The left-hand side of Sato’s car was heavily damaged in the accident, forcing the Japanese driver out of the remainder of the day’s running.

He wasn’t the only driver to suffer a major crash on Thursday, with 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson hitting the wall at the same corner in the #17 McLaren-Chevrolet.

Larson is attempting to do the ‘double’ next month; he will contest the Indy 500 in the afternoon on 25th May before flying to Charlotte to take part in the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

