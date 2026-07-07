'Huge' F1 announcement tease revealed to be Scott Dixon's McLaren IndyCar move

Legendary IndyCar driver Scott Dixon has completed his move to McLaren, after 'huge news' was teased on social media, with many believing this was Formula 1-related instead.

Six-time IndyCar champion Dixon will join McLaren in 2027, after his departure from Chip Ganassi Racing was confirmed late last week.

Dixon also won the iconic Indianapolis 500 in 2008, and had raced with Chip Ganassi Racing since 2003, the year he took his first title, after driving his rookie CART season with PacWest Racing.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing © IndyCar

“Joining Arrow McLaren in 2027 is an exciting next step in my career," said Dixon.

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"It was a big decision for myself, for my family, and I’m looking forward to contributing to what the team, Zak and Tony are building there. As a New Zealander, being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special; his spirit and grit are still very much rooted in that team, and I’m excited to carry that on.”

Confirming its full driver roster for 2027, McLaren also announced that Pato O'Ward will remain with the outfit, while reigning Indy 500 champion Felix Rosenqvist will return to the team. Ryan Hunter-Reay will also represent the team in a fourth car at the Indy 500.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “Our IndyCar team has shown fantastic momentum, and this lineup of Pato, Scott, Felix and Ryan will strengthen every aspect of our program.

Brown has locked in his 2027 IndyCar line-up

"We’ve got our eyes firmly set on the Championship as well as winning the Indianapolis 500 to secure the Triple Crown in the Papaya era.

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"These four drivers bring a wealth of experience as well as great chemistry and will no doubt have a positive impact across our entire team. Christian’s and Nolan’s contributions have helped shape the progress we’re building on today, and I appreciate the energy and drive they have brought to the team since they joined.”

How Will Buxton sent F1 into a frenzy ahead of Scott Dixon's McLaren switch

Will Buxton was a long-time commentator and pundit with F1, but has since moved stateside to become the lead commentator for IndyCar's TV coverage.

Despite this, Buxton still often comments on the goings-on in the F1 world. On Monday, the day after a dramatic British Grand Prix, the result of which meant that Max Verstappen's Red Bull exit clause could be triggered, he posted: "Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the day. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive."

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Fans were left to speculate on what the news could be, with many believing that it would be something to do with the four-time champion, and behind-the-scenes media discussions taking place to work out exactly with this unexpected news could be.

When the very expected and widely known news was simply that Dixon was being formally announced as a McLaren driver, the reception was flat, despite Buxton's attempts to play this up, saying, "It’s Brady to the Bucs. Messi to Miami. Hamilton to Ferrari."

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The move might well be comparable to these, but when it is a known quantity that has been in the public sphere for a period already, the final confirmation being the 'huge news' came as a damp squib for many.